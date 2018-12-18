What’s On Tonight: A ‘Drunk History’ Christmas Special

Comedy Central

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Ken Marino, Rob Corddry, and Colin Hanks guest star on this special holiday-themed Drunk History episode. Tonight, the show revisits George Washington’s Yuletide crossing of Delaware and Charles Dickens’ experience writing A Christmas Carol, which basically created our modern-day Christmas celebrations.

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2018 (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Bring out the tissues. The CW is revisiting some of the commercials this year that best encapsulate the holiday season which means lots of dogs, kids getting dogs, military service members returning home to dogs … Okay fine, you got us, sad dog commercials are our kryptonite.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00/9:00 p.m.) — The show recaps the performances from last night’s final round in a bid from NBC to have some kind of content filling its holiday schedule. Later, the Season 15 winner will be announced.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: John Cena, Eiza Gonzalez, Skylar Grey

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Michelle Obama

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Emily Blunt, Rep. Adam Schiff, St. Paul & the Broken Bones

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Amy Adams, Stephan James, Pusha T, Richard Danielson

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Pharrell Williams, Gwen Stefani, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Pusha T