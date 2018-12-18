What’s On Tonight: A ‘Drunk History’ Christmas Special

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Ken Marino, Rob Corddry, and Colin Hanks guest star on this special holiday-themed Drunk History episode. Tonight, the show revisits George Washington’s Yuletide crossing of Delaware and Charles Dickens’ experience writing A Christmas Carol, which basically created our modern-day Christmas celebrations.
Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2018 (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Bring out the tissues. The CW is revisiting some of the commercials this year that best encapsulate the holiday season which means lots of dogs, kids getting dogs, military service members returning home to dogs … Okay fine, you got us, sad dog commercials are our kryptonite.
The Voice (NBC, 8:00/9:00 p.m.) — The show recaps the performances from last night’s final round in a bid from NBC to have some kind of content filling its holiday schedule. Later, the Season 15 winner will be announced.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS
Jimmy Kimmel Live!: John Cena, Eiza Gonzalez, Skylar Grey
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Michelle Obama
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Emily Blunt, Rep. Adam Schiff, St. Paul & the Broken Bones
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Amy Adams, Stephan James, Pusha T, Richard Danielson
The Late Late Show With James Corden: Pharrell Williams, Gwen Stefani, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Pusha T
