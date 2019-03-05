Comedy Central

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Drunk History is giving us another helping of Drunk Mystery tonight, spotlighting the death of a Colonial gossip columnist, the possible murder of a Hollywood producer, and the killing of a man who terrorized a small Missouri town.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Celebrities like Anthony Anderson, Jordana Brewster, Kal Penn, and more compete in culinary contests for their respective charities.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry must team up with an unlikely ally, King Shark, to take down Gorilla Grodd when the monster begins attacking the city but first, the team must find a way to reach the man behind the shark.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Max goes after Wyatt as Liz decides to defend herself and those she loves after a startling revelation about Rosa’s death leads her to question the people she trusts most.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — In the past, the Big Three graduate high school while in the present, Kevin struggles to keep a secret from Zoe, and Randal receives some shocking news about Deja.

The Rookie (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — A prison bus crash gives a few inmates the opportunity to escape, prompting Nolan to try to impress an FBI negotiator while tracking down the convicts.

New Amsterdam (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Max begins bonding with fellow patients undergoing chemo, but a hard-hitting conversation leads him to question his own reality.

Miracle Workers (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Sanjay saves Earth by way of the basement while Craig locates a prophet for God.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Samuel L. Jackson, Camila Mendes, X Ambassadors

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Kit Harrington, Amber Tamblyn, Hozier

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Isla Fisher, Chiwetel Ejiofor, the Jonas Brothers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: This Is U.S.: A look back at notable local news stories

Conan: Daniel Sloss