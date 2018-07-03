What’s On Tonight: ‘Drunk History’ Gives Us Weird Animal Facts

Comedy Central

** We’d like to preface tonight’s lackluster TV guide with an important reminder: Netflix exists, and some worthy new shows can be found there. **

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – Tonight’s animal-themed episode takes a look at Henry Bergh, who established the ASPCA, a horse that could do math, and that period in England’s history when they put rats on trial. Apparently, 18th-century British dudes had a bunch of time on their hands.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Jane faces as a truth as old as time itself: it’s impossible to live in New York on a freelancer’s budget. Change jobs now Jane! Meanwhile, Kat wants to recruit a new person to the mag’s social team but the lack of diversity in the hiring pool is a bit disappointing.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – J struggles to make his relationship with Nick work as Smurf pressures him to tie up the loose ends of Javi’s murder. Meanwhile, Craig rounds up the boys to defend the Codys’ honor in town.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) – Kelsey spends time getting to know her new author as Josh juggles the commitments he’s made and Liza’s forced to think on her feet when her secret is nearly exposed.