2020 Election Night (Everywhere in America) — You know the drill here. Trump wants four more years, and Biden’s attempting to be one of the few to take out an incumbent president, and our country’s never been more divided. Polls start closing around 8:00pm EST. We’ll be keeping our eye on events all night long, and we’d love for you to join us.

However, if you prefer to be distracted tonight, Netflix has dropped a wealth of comedy specials this year, and here are the most eventful ones:

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (Netflix comedy-variety special) — She of the Trump lip-synching now has her own comedy special during a year when very little is, in fact, actually fine. Directed by Natasha Lyonne, Sarah Cooper brings us many vignettes on light subjects as well as the unavoidable ones: politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects. Expect appearances from special guests including Maya Rudolph.

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything — This New Orleans-filmed special shows Eric Andre once again busting through comedic boundaries while taking on the wars on sex, drugs, and… fart jokes? Alright. Seriously though, It’s the best comedy special of the year and highly relevant to the U.S. police-related discussion today.

Jim Jefferies: Intolerant — The Aussie comedian (who remains notorious for his gun-control opinion) pulls a 180 from where he was five years ago. He’s less focused on issues these days and grows incredibly banal at times, but he’s still uproariously funny. While reflecting upon the state of comedy today, he manages to dole out some hefty insight on life while telling an epic tale of the pursuit of lactose at all costs.

Pete Davidson: Alive From New York — From SNL to a ton of upcoming movies, Pete Davidson’s doing everything, and now, he’s got his very first Netflix original comedy special. Yes, he’s dropping all kinds of unfiltered anecdotes on everything from his SNL-related discomfort to his Louis C.K. beef and Ariana Grande relationship.

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything — The Emmy and Grammy winning comedian brings his newest comedy special to the streaming giant. Look forward to anecdotes involving a full-scale Millennium Falcon replica and how home buying gets tied to the term “suicide squad.” Stick around for the post-credits bonus, in which Patton introduces another one-hour comedy special, Bob Rubin: Oddities & Rarities.

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill — The legendary Jerry Seinfeld has dropped his second Netflix special. Expect him to keep mining everyday life to unveil comedy in the commonplace. Although the title of this special feels Bond-esque, Seinfeld doesn’t disappoint those expecting his trademarked sharp perceptions about everyday life.