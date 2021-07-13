Shark Week 2021 (Discovery+, Discover, Nat Geo) — The annual shark-involved festivities bring several new offerings, including Eli Roth’s FIN (on Discovery+). In this documentary, Roth and a group of scientists and activists travel the globe to shine a light on how mankind kills (many) millions of sharks every year, often through a vast criminal enterprise that could render these animals extinct within a decade. The movie’s co-produced by Leo DiCaprio and Nina Dobrev, and Roth’s calling it “the scariest film I’ve ever made.” Also be sure and check out the rest of the evening’s offerings: Great White Comeback (Discovery+), MotherSharker (Discovery, 8:00pm), Brad Paisley’s Shark Country (Discovery, 9:00pm), The Spawn of El Diablo (Discovery, 10:00pm), and World’s Biggest Bull Shark? (Nat Geo, 10:00pm).

Loki: Episode 6 (Disney+ series, releasing in the wee hours of Wednesday morning) — Tom Hiddleston’s fetchingly charming, mercurial trickster can’t stop showing us all of his forms, and hopefully, he and Sylvie stirred up some good forces at the end of the season’s penultimate episode. We’ll see if the Time Variance Authority lasts the test of, well, time this week, won’t we?

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail: TBS, 10:30 pm) — Season 3 of this anthology series continues in 1844, when an idealistic preacher (Daniel Radcliffe) must join forces with a wanted outlaw (Steve Buscemi) as they set off on the eponymous trail by wagon. TBS suggests that the promise and peril that they encounter might remind us of our own times.

Motherland: Fort Salem: Season 2 (Freeform, 10:00pm) — In this world, witches not only enlist in the U.S. Army, but they also use their spells to rule the world and take down terrorists, who are (in turn) hell-bent upon getting witches out of the military. This week, the anti-witch sentiment heats up with the opening of the inaugural witch-testing center, and a duo goes undercover.

The Flash (CW, 8:00pm) — Barry and Iris come face to face with their future children, yet their familial happiness doesn’t last long, and elsewhere, the Godspeed war is growing truly precarious.

Mr Inbetween (FX, 10:00) — This season, Ray’s life is looking different while Brittany is growing ever-closer to discovering who Ray really is and what he does, which is doing the hitman thing while holding onto his own strict ethical code and balancing his family life. Meanwhile, severing ties with Freddy complicates matters when a criminal kingpin makes Ray’s struggle feel even more intense.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — BTS, Édgar Ramírez

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Sir Richard Branson, Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Amy Poehler, M. Night Shyamalan, Charlie Benante

In case you missed this streaming pick from last week:

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 (Netflix series) — Get ready for more insanely absurdist (and almost therapeutically refreshing) sketch comedy from creator and writer Tim Robinson. He’s back with partner Zach Kanin for more of turning the most mundane and bizarre life moments into shouty hilarity, and guest stars this season include Bob Odenkirk, Sam Richardson, Paul Walter Hauser, Tim Heidecker, and many more. If you haven’t had the pleasure of digging into Robinson’s work, and you love Adam Sandler and Chris Farley’s exaggerated humor, yet crowned with an especially self-aware twist, you must plop this show into your queue.