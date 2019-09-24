The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — In the wake of Emilio’s deportation, Jackie steps into the role of a paternal figure and creates a birth plan for Becky; Darlene is tangled in a complex love triangle with David and Ben; Harris is caught up in a problem of her own.

Pandora (The CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The Fleet Academy students prepare to celebrate Armistice Day, which marks the end of the Zatarians war, while Jax struggles with the revelation that Ralen is married. Meanwhile, Ralen must decide where his loyalties truly lie.

Mixed-ish (ABC, 9:00 p.m) — A young Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the ’80s, and the dilemmas they face to acclimate in the suburbs while staying true to themselves. Bow’s parents, Paul and Alicia, decide to move from a hippie commune to the suburbs to better provide for their family. Their experiences illuminate the challenges of finding one’s own identity when the rest of the world can’t decide where one belongs.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Jack meets Rebecca’s parents.

Empire (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Lucious, who is now a wanted fugitive, is on the run from the Feds. Cookie keeps busy by focusing on her brand outside of Empire, which now includes a daytime talk show and a community center. Andre, currently sitting on the Empire throne, is confronted by several people who now want to get in on the company and Hakeem sets his sights on the lead role in the first Empire movie. Meanwhile, Becky and Giselle search for their first Bossy Media artist.

Black-ish (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Summer was a season of change for the Johnsons. The twins are headed into eighth grade, and Junior is out on his own managing social media for Migos. Meanwhile, Pops reveals that he is getting married.

Emergence (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Police chief Jo Evans plunges her family into a mystery when she discovers a young girl the night of an inexplicable plane crash in her quiet northeastern town and decides to protect her. Benny Gallagher, an investigative reporter, intrudes into Jo’s inquiry with his own take on the shadowy evidence.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Billy Bob Thornton, Allison Tolman, Morgan Wallen

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Demi Moore, Justin Hartley, Mark Ronson ft. YEBBA

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Whoopi Goldberg, Ta-Nehisi Coates

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Gwen Stefani, Bradley Whitford, Emily Spivey

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Terrence Howard, Allen Leech, Loud Luxury and Bryce Vine

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: The cast of Downton Abbey

Conan: Anna Faris, Gavin Matts