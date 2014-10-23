What’s On Tonight: Emmy Rossum And The Return Of ‘Newsreaders’

10.23.14

Grey’s Anatomy/Scandal/How to Get Away with Murder (ABC, 8 p.m.) — If you combine these three shows’ plot descriptions, you get “Arizona and Callie examine a former first lady who fatally shot his cop father.” I’d watch that.

Thursday Night Football (CBS, 8:25 p.m.) — Technically every touchdown Peyton Manning, whose Broncos play the Chargers tonight, throws from now on is a record-breaker. Jim Nantz is so hard.

Gravity (MoreMAX, 8:30 p.m.) — Gravity, the way it was meant to be seen: on a Cinemax offshoot right after Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

A to Z (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — This show’s fine, but I really miss when Community, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and The Office were on Thursday nights.

Project Runway (Lifetime, 9 p.m.) — Season finale. I’m not suggesting you watch Project Runway, but I am suggesting you watch celebrity guest judge Emmy Rossum on Project Runway.

Newsreaders (Adult Swim, 12 a.m.) — Season premiere. This spinoff of Childrens Hospital is nowhere near as great as that show, but it’s still reliably funny, and Alan Tudyk is the new host.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Taylor Swift on Kimmel; Shailene Woodley on Ferguson; NPH on Conan.

