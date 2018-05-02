YouTube Red

Cobra Kai (YouTube Red) — Three decades after losing to Daniel LaRusso, the down-and-out Johnny seeks redemption by reopening the karate dojo. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are both back to reignite the rivalry.

Empire (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Eddie wins over the board while fighting to keep his position at Empire Entertainment while Lucious and Shine work to give him the boot.

The Blacklist (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Liz and the Task Force must connect a mysterious, unidentified young girl to Red’s secret.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Archie and Jughead must confront a dark secret force while Betty forms a suspicion about the Black Hood.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The blissful aftermath of Claire’s monthly spa day is shattered by different pieces competing bad news from Phil, Luke, Alex, and Haley.

American Housewife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Katie’s in a grumpy mood, but an alternate reality shows how different things could be with a good mood.

Survivor: Ghost Island (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Two people will be voted out while one teammate deceives the others regarding the possession of an idol.

SEAL Team (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — A risky mission threatens the SEAL Teams’ lives while Clay and Davis get real about the difficulties of long-distance relationships.

Chicago P.D. (10:00, p.m.) — Military-grade weapons threaten to hit the street, so Halstead and Atwater go undercover to prevent the worst from happening.

Code Black (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Season 3 kicks off, so prep the E.R. for more drama.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Rollins must rescue a girl whose father is holding her captive.

The Originals (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — After Elijah’s memory is erased by Marcel, the vampire stumbles upon A free-spirited woman named Antoinette.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry botches an amazing chance to toss the opening pitch at a Philadelphia Phillies game.

Alex, Inc. (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Alex gets a little help from his family when he can’t handle audience comments on his podcast.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, Robert Irwin, Jaden Smith

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Mike Myers, Zazie Beetz, Sugarland

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jim Gaffigan, Attorney Michael Avenatti, David Chang

Conan: Aubrey Plaza, Marlon Williams