Equal (HBO Max Original docuseries premiere) – This four-part series, narrated by Billy Porter, follows LGBTQ+ visionaries along a decades-long historical timeline that leads to the 1969 Stonewall Uprising and the inception of the Pride movement. The ensemble cast includes Samira Wiley, Heather Matarazzo, Sarah Gilbert, Cheyenne Jackson, Anthony Rapp, Shannon Purser, Jamie Clayton, Isis King, and Gale Harold.

Cadaver (Netflix film) – This Norweigian horror movie visits a mysterious hotel that acts as the stage for a play that begins to go terribly wrong. Reality and theater soon become indiscernible as audience members disappear, and everyone’s soon fighting to survive. As if that wasn’t enough, the story takes place following nuclear disaster.

The Second Presidential Debate (Everywhere, 9:00pm EST) — What was supposed to be the third debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden has transformed into the second one, and whatever happens (even with mutable mics) is sure to be chaotic.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00pm EST) — Sam and Dean are digging into a childhood friend’s murder, which takes them back to a location from the past and perplexes the heck out of them.

The Outpost (CW, 9:00pm EST) — The group’s searching for an ancient relic inside of a labyrinth while Gwynn and Zed are at odds over who’s in control.

Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Matt Berninger

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Octavia Spencer, Lauv ft. Conan Gray

Late Night With Jimmy Fallon — Nicole Kidman, Of Monsters and Men

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Josh Gad, The Score and AWOLNATION