Everwood: All Seasons (Warner Bros. series on HBO Max) — One of Greg Berlanti’s most beloved series returns with two MCU stars in tow. Revisit Chris Pratt’s early aughts hair and marvel at how Emily VanCamp manages to look cool, and almost like she still appears today, beside the guy who who would go on to play Star-Lord. To be slightly more serious, this is an opportunity to catch up on all four seasons of a a dramedy that’s set in a fictional, idyllic Colorado town, where a city boy attempts to fit into the small-community vibe and relationships of all types swirl after a Manhattan physician decides to transplant to Everwood. There’s plenty of bright (and Pratt’s character is actually named Bright) and tragic and heartwarming moments to be found in this show.

Prodigal Son (FOX, 9:00pm) — Michael Sheen and and Tom Payne are still being super weird in this super-weird procedural. This week, a murder of a priest apparently goes down in a house of worship. This jarring event leads Bright back into in his own trauma while Martin consults a fellow inmate, who happens to also be a holy man, while attempting to assist on the case.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC, 8:00pm) — Zoey’s having increasingly upsetting dreams that are affecting both her personal life and her musical interludes. Meanwhile, Jenna’s helping Maggie in her own way.

Two Sentence Horror Stories (CW, 8:00pm) — The only Asian American financial advisor at an investment firm sits on the brink of a major award when a stalker strikes.

Trickster (CW, 9:00pm) — Wade claims to be Jared’s real father, which leads into a home invasion and even more increasingly weird consequences.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Jason Segel, Black Puma

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Casey Affleck, Congressman Adam Schiff, and Jack Harlow

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Dakota Johnson, Yara Shahidi, Tate McRae

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Rachel Maddow, Guy Fieri, Billie Piper, Sarah Thawer

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Anthony Mackie, Machine Gun Kelly

In case you missed these recent picks:

Disenchantment: Season 3 (Netflix series) — Matt Groening of The Simpsons fame (and more) is still cranking away on this adult animated comedy fantasy series that digs into the many misadventures of boozy and feisty characters, including ogres, mermaids, walruses, and even human fools while exploring Dreamland. In this batch of episodes, the hard-drinking Princess Bean continues to explore her own destiny and identity as she comes into power. Don’t worry, Bean’s personal demon, Luci, and feisty elf companion, Elfo, are still a big focus.