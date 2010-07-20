What’s on Tonight: Every Episode of ‘Rescue Me’

Rescue Me (FX) — I have to point you to the words of Drew Magary, who has unlocked the formula for every episode of this series:
Tommy engages in verbal sparring with wife and/or kids about drinking. Cut to firehouse. Everyone at firehouse verbally spars with one another. Enter Tommy, who then verbally spars with everyone in the firehouse. Enter Tommy’s mistress, who then verbally spars with him. Then cut to more verbal sparring with the wife, again about drinking. Then cut to Tommy contemplating drinking, and then drinking. Then, in the last five minutes of the episode, something dramatic happens.
It’s still a really good show, but I have to admit… he’s kinda right.
Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List (Bravo) — Kathy gets a pap smear. If I slip the doctor a couple extra bucks, can he remove all of her reproductive organs? I wanna do the world a favor.
Memphis Beat (TNT) — Giovanni Ribisi guest stars. Quick! Name your favorite Giovanni Ribisi movie! Give up? The correct answer is Lost in Translation (for Scarlett Johansson’s ass, natch), although we’ll also accept Saving Private Ryan.
Losing It with Jillian (NBC) — Season finale. Oh no! This is my last chance to not watch this show!
Louie (FX) — In Robert Heinlein’s Stranger in a Strange Land, there’s this big revelation in the middle of the book when Valentine Michael Smith, the Mars-raised protagonist, finally understands that humor is someone else’s pain — that laughter can’t exist without misfortune. I feel like “Louie” would be a good show for Mike.
The answer to the Ribisi question is Boiler Room, if only for the awesome mid-to-late-90s New York hip-hop soundtrack.
No, the correct answer is The Other Sister. Explanation should not be required.
Hopefully the answer to this is about to be The Run Diary, but I think after Lost in Translation I’m going to go for Sky Captain and the Worlzzzzzzzzzzzz. I mean Cold Mountzzzzzzzzzzz. Ok, Private Ryan, if only for the sexy name in the title.
Why not Boiler Room ? One of Giovanni Ribisi’s best movies.
last week’s Louie was great…not only do I remember when you could smoke on a commercial airline…I have done it!
i said Avatar… does that mean I lose?
Let me geek out for just a second.
Every show has a format, it’s what you do within the confines of the format that makes the show successful (read: easy to swallow for viewers and sponsors alike).
The same could be said for every successful TV show ever. The thing that makes Rescue Me such a badass mofo is the scene work. As proven by the inclusion of certain scenes in the DVDs as extra “shorts” the scenes themselves are written with their own arcs pointed to the overall arc of the episodes, then seasons. However, each scene usually also has an entry to frame or scenery (a beginning), interaction with the set and the characters (a middle) and a resolution in and of itself, save for the dream/fantasy sequences.
I get giddy when I watch Rescue Me, not because of the stories themselves, which I do adore, but more for the scene construction.
P.S. This is also why Louie is working this time and why Lucky Louie did not.
P.P.S. Anyone else notice that Louie CK also edits that show!?!
I managed to miss the last two, or three — or fuck it, twelve? — seasons of Rescue Me, turned on this season’s premiere and didn’t miss a beat. Meh.
Drew comes up with inane topic. Rants about said topic. Big finish is in ALL CAPS. Drew questions his sanity/manhood/parenting skills. Writes something else in ALL CAPS FOR EMPHASIS.
If it ain’t broke…
As a man who was formerly involved in the world of business jerks, and was in college when Boiler Room came out, I can safely say that I hope that movie turns into a person, then that person dies.
Directed by M. Night Shamaylan.
no
Louie is terrible.
But mothaa i looovee danielll
Rabisi was great in The Gift, as an unstable (possibly homicidal) guy who relies on his psychic just a little too much.
The right answer though is The Rum Diaries (You just don’t know it yet)
Ribisi’s best movie was Boiler Room. Even though it was the gay love child of Wall Street and Glen Gary Glen Ross, it was still pretty fucking good.
He was also good in Postman as the antihero with a great smile.