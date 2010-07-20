What’s on Tonight: Every Episode of ‘Rescue Me’

Rescue Me (FX) — I have to point you to the words of Drew Magary, who has unlocked the formula for every episode of this series:

Tommy engages in verbal sparring with wife and/or kids about drinking. Cut to firehouse. Everyone at firehouse verbally spars with one another. Enter Tommy, who then verbally spars with everyone in the firehouse. Enter Tommy’s mistress, who then verbally spars with him. Then cut to more verbal sparring with the wife, again about drinking. Then cut to Tommy contemplating drinking, and then drinking. Then, in the last five minutes of the episode, something dramatic happens.

It’s still a really good show, but I have to admit… he’s kinda right.

Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List (Bravo) — Kathy gets a pap smear. If I slip the doctor a couple extra bucks, can he remove all of her reproductive organs? I wanna do the world a favor.

Memphis Beat (TNT) — Giovanni Ribisi guest stars. Quick! Name your favorite Giovanni Ribisi movie! Give up? The correct answer is Lost in Translation (for Scarlett Johansson’s ass, natch), although we’ll also accept Saving Private Ryan.

Losing It with Jillian (NBC) — Season finale. Oh no! This is my last chance to not watch this show!

Louie (FX) — In Robert Heinlein’s Stranger in a Strange Land, there’s this big revelation in the middle of the book when Valentine Michael Smith, the Mars-raised protagonist, finally understands that humor is someone else’s pain — that laughter can’t exist without misfortune. I feel like “Louie” would be a good show for Mike.