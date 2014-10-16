What’s On Tonight: Every Episode Of ‘The Knick’

10.16.14

The Knick (Cinemax, 8 p.m.) — From 8 p.m. until 4 a.m., Cinemax is reairing every single episode of The Knick, just in time for tomorrow’s finale. It’s excellent.

Grey’s Anatomy/Scandal/How to Get Away with Murder (ABC, 8 p.m.) — My wife tells me How to Get Away with Murder is ridiculous but entertaining. Make of that what you will.

A League of Their Own (VH1, 8 p.m.) — Stillwell Angel is still the worst.

Bones (Fox, 8 p.m.) — “The team and Special Agent Aubrey investigate the murder of a video game designer.” Man, Bones really called #Gamergate.

Thursday Night Football (CBS, 8:25 p.m.) — Rex Ryan’s Jets traditionally put up a good fight against the Patriots, but even without Stevan Ridley and Jerod Mayo, New England should have you tuning to a different channel well before halftime.

Gracepoint (Fox, 9 p.m.) — I’m continuing to watch Gracepoint, though that’s mostly because I enjoyed Broadchurch. Anna Gunn’s been great, though.

@midnight (Comedy Central, 12 a.m.) — IT’S BEEN AWHILE since I’ve watched this show, but I’m going to tonight because Scott Aukerman, Jon Daly, and Brett Gelman are the guests.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Tom Selleck, Jenny Slate, and Foo Fighters on Letterman; Sting and Jason Schwartzman on Fallon; Chris O’Dowd, Selena Gomez, and Kasabian on Kimmel; Josh Jackson on Ferguson; Rachel Maddow, Matt Ryan, and Wyatt Cenac on Meyers; the New Pornographers on Conan; Bryan Stevenson on Stewart; and Bill Deresiewicz on Colbert.

