What’s On Tonight: Every Episode Of ‘The Knick’

The Knick (Cinemax, 8 p.m.) — From 8 p.m. until 4 a.m., Cinemax is reairing every single episode of The Knick, just in time for tomorrow’s finale. It’s excellent.
Grey’s Anatomy/Scandal/How to Get Away with Murder (ABC, 8 p.m.) — My wife tells me How to Get Away with Murder is ridiculous but entertaining. Make of that what you will.
A League of Their Own (VH1, 8 p.m.) — Stillwell Angel is still the worst.
Bones (Fox, 8 p.m.) — “The team and Special Agent Aubrey investigate the murder of a video game designer.” Man, Bones really called #Gamergate.
Thursday Night Football (CBS, 8:25 p.m.) — Rex Ryan’s Jets traditionally put up a good fight against the Patriots, but even without Stevan Ridley and Jerod Mayo, New England should have you tuning to a different channel well before halftime.
Gracepoint (Fox, 9 p.m.) — I’m continuing to watch Gracepoint, though that’s mostly because I enjoyed Broadchurch. Anna Gunn’s been great, though.
@midnight (Comedy Central, 12 a.m.) — IT’S BEEN AWHILE since I’ve watched this show, but I’m going to tonight because Scott Aukerman, Jon Daly, and Brett Gelman are the guests.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Tom Selleck, Jenny Slate, and Foo Fighters on Letterman; Sting and Jason Schwartzman on Fallon; Chris O’Dowd, Selena Gomez, and Kasabian on Kimmel; Josh Jackson on Ferguson; Rachel Maddow, Matt Ryan, and Wyatt Cenac on Meyers; the New Pornographers on Conan; Bryan Stevenson on Stewart; and Bill Deresiewicz on Colbert.
Sweet tap-dancing Christ. Grey’s Anatomy is still on? Brings back memories of living with my ex-girlfriend an being told to go in another room while she watched it since I couldn’t help myself from complaining how effing stupid that show is.
Pretty pumped about The Knick marathon, haven’t seen it yet.
I’m always shocked to hear that show is still on.
If you miss the marathon tonight you can watch every episode of The Knick online with your MaxGo subscription. [www.vunify.com]
@midnight has still been consistently good.
Last Thursday’s (especially the uncensored) was great. He decided to keep all 3 on for FTW because they kept coming up with the most ridiculous shit
[www.cc.com]
Tim Minchin was on. Tim fucking Minchin! And he won! I was ecstatic.
Iiiiiiiiiiit’s been…. [www.youtube.com]
Gracepoint is about as enjoyable to watch as The Leftovers in that it’s incredibly depressing, but you’re right, Anna Gunn’s got serious acting chops.
I should get cinemax.
@midnight also frequently mentions Uproxx. So, I’m surprised it doesn’t get more coverage here.
I see your IT”S BEEN AWHILE reference and would like to point out to those that don’t know, a new U Talkin U2 To Me dropped today/
GREAT EPS
People shouldn’t need to watch Bad Judge to know that most judges are incompetent fuck-ups, which is why they become judges instead of actually practicing law.
But Kate Walsh is still fuckable.