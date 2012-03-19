What's On Tonight: Everybody Do the Urkel

Dancing with the Stars (ABC, 8 p.m.) – It’s time for America to do the Urkel Dance like it’s 1991 all over again. “If you want to do the Steve Urkel dance/All you have to do is hitch up your pants…”
How I Met Your Mother (CBS, 8 p.m.) – Hey, Monday night’s least obnoxious show is back! That is cause for celebration, even if the celebration won’t be as good as it would have been, say, three seasons ago.
The Voice (NBC, 8 p.m.) – Just an excuse to use this:
Alcatraz (Fox, 9 p.m.) – The Alcatraz Three are looking for a “musically inclined serial killer.” But does he DANCE?
Smash (NBC, 10 p.m.) – It’s time for Marilyn: The Musical to be presented to investors, in the hopes of getting some $$$ support, but really: Katharine McPhee.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Michelle Obama on Letterman; Armie Hammer on Leno (it’s like white bread interviewing white rice); Jessica Simpson and Gael Garcia Bernal on Kimmel; Anne Rice on Ferguson; January Jones and Jeffrey Tambor on Fallon; and Ewan McGregor on Conan.
I know it’s Urkel and, hey, memories and everything, but we’re not going to watch Dancing with the Stars, are we? I mean, I know I’m not going to.
Urkel isn’t one of my memories. I’m looking at the banner pic and thinking “Why is this motherfucker ripping off Arnold Jackson?”
I did not realize how bad Mondays were. (HIMYM is fairly obnoxious.)
But on the other hand, lasagna is pretty good.
Nice one, JJ.
Cee Lo is a national treasure. I would watch a Voice spin-off that’s just him and his fluffy cat sidekick getting into all kinds of shenanigans. And sequins.
That sounds like if a 70’s era Hanna-Barbera made Cee Lo into a animated series.
White bread with white rice is actually quite delicious, says this fat diabetic asian.
Also, rice topped with spaghetti and meat sauce is ah-mah-zing.
I dream of someday meeting Rachael Harris at a party, taking her home, and having her use that expression to describe my lovemaking technique.
Danger broke my computer
You mean Danger like me, or “danger” like the general concept of danger? Because it would be much cooler if your computer broke from participating in a bunch of dangerous activities.
To the extreme.
Man, even back then O-Dog was reckless.
I love and have never before seen that Dexter Trinity gif. Thank you, Josh. I’m with you on the Katherine McPhee thing as well. Also, is Jorge Garcia on HIMYM? Or was that just a guest starring situation?
Just a guest star. Very good episode, too: [en.wikipedia.org]
On HIMYM, isn’t it time everyone gets over Robin? She has Barney cooties. Even Barney doesn’t like Barney cooties.
What’s the best thing about that HIMYM gif? Addition of Hurley? Or subtraction of Ted?