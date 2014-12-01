What’s On Tonight: Everything’s Going To Hell In A Handbasket On ‘Sleepy Hollow’

Sleepy Hollow (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – It’s the end of days, or at least the end of the Fall season for all you Sleepyheads out there. Moloch is all grown up and ready to bring hell on earth, literally. While Katrina is stuck in what may be the worst threesome of all time, Abbie and Ichabod are getting their priorities straight. Step 1: Treat Crane to his first joyride on a motorbike. Step 2: Save the world.

CMA Country Christmas (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Some country singer is hosting this country music show where a bunch of country artists will croon Christmas carols. I’m assuming “Grandma Got Ran Over by a Reindeer” will be sung at some point.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Let’s be honest, this show is more about its celebrity judges than the actual contestants getting their big break, but in case you’re curious (and since nothing else is on) the remaining 8 finalists are duking it out tonight.

WWE Raw Monday Night (USA, 8:00 p.m.) – Apparently the mysterious Raw GM is finally going to be revealed tonight, even though the show told us who the guy was all the way back in 2012. If you have a sh*t memory though, I won’t spoil it for you.

Major Crimes (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Attacking people with a pair of scissors is a major party foul (and will probably land you at the center of a criminal investigation from the Major Crimes team).

Castle (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Castle and Becket are tasked with solving the murder of a Hollywood action hero so expect Rambo headbands and big explosions in this episode. If one of the stars of the show even calls this episode “cheesy,” it probably is.

State of Affairs (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – This episode could be good if the focus is on rescuing 20 Nigerian girls taken hostage and POTUS trying to make an ally out of the Chinese. But instead, most of the show will probably be dedicated to Charlie’s relationship drama with that shady Nick character. Heads up girl, if he tortures people for a living, he’s probably not boyfriend material.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Don Rickles and Kevin Harvick on Kimmel; Martin Short, Gabrielle Union and Mary J. Blige on Fallon; Jim Carrey on Letterman; Mindy Kaling on Conan; and Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley and T.I. on Meyers.