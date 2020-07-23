If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Netflix docuseries) — The “Five Familes” of the New York Mafia (Bonanno, Colombo, Gambino, Genovese and Luccese) get the deep-dive treatment, all the way back to the 1970s and ’80s when the mob was essentially the law in New York. Organized crime was a multi-billion dollar industry at that point, and this series is here to shed light on exactly how deep the mafia’s influence extended. Come for the interviews with law enforcement and ex-mafia associates, and stay for the shocking portrait that’s bolstered by surveillance recordings and reenactments.

Blindspot (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — After five seasons, the 100th and last episode of this crazy tattoo show has arrived. The episode’s synopsis reads, “Turn off your mind relax and float down stream, it is not dying. It is not dying,” which is mildly unsettling, but they’re going with it.

Killer Camp (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Alliances are forged between campmates as they attempt to recover from a shocking killing, and things are also getting competitive with cash contests and mud pits.

Cake (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — A showcase featuring both live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing, artistic, authentic and raw.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Ava DuVernay, Ben Folds

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Will Arnett, Michaela Coel, H.E.R.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Sean Hayes. Jason Bateman