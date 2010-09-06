What's On Tonight: Food Shows

Ok everybody, I’m outta here. Matt’s back tomorrow. Enjoy your Labor Day.
Lion Ranger: Trouble in the Pride (Nat Geo Wild) – On one hand, I like these kinds of shows where people immerse themselves into the wild to get a close-up view. On the other hand, I’ve seen Grizzly Man. It’s all fun and games until a giant animal eats you alive on camera.
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (Travel Channel) – Two new episodes tonight. First, a retrospective of the show’s five year run, followed by the series’ 100th episode. Bourdain and master chef Eric Ripert take a culinary tour of Paris, which I will watch in a jealous rage while eating Easy Mac and drinking Faygo.
CBS Fall Preview Show (CBS) – “Oo oo, I hope there are crime-based procedurals and comedies with a laugh track. Hey honey look, Jim Belushi is co-hosting the special! We love that gu- (*gets euthanized by DG*)”
Nickelodeon Mega Music Fest (Nickeleon) – A concert hosted by John Lequizamo featuring musicians performing duets with TV characters like Dora the Explorer and Yo Gabba Gabba! (exclamation point assuredly not mine). I can’t fathom the number of annoying haircuts that will be in attendance.
Quints By Surprise (I’ll give you one guess) – “Quints By Surprise”? Not interested. “Squints By Surprise,” on the other hand…
Fucking Paris, how does that work?
John Lequizamo… wow… his career must be going great
DG… you’re a great replacement and all. I liken you to Goran Dragic backing up Steve Nash in the playoffs. Often you bring the thunder stronger than the star. Yet, I came to Warming Glow today with just one wish. … A breakdown of “If I want to see two Negros fight, I’d throw a dollar bill out my window.” and the Mad Men episode that followed. Is a breakdown of how old ladies of the 60s speak exactly like old ladies of today because our old ladies learned for their old ladies and now we have a fun television program to make this point so much to ask? I think not. Otherwise though, you’re a much better backup than Matt Leinart ever was. And I bet your hot tubing with co-eds exploits are much more impressive than his.
@FC
Thanks for the kind words, holmes. And, no, a breakdown of “Mad Men” ain’t too much to ask for. Unfortunately, I was drunk Sunday. Really drunk. Like, Duck Phillips drunk. I tried to watch the show at like 2am, but it was a mostly lost cause. Finally watched it last night. ‘Twas the tits.
And, after this, never question me. I killed 17 men in Okinawa.
One of these days I’m going to shit in someone’s office and it’s going to be glorious.