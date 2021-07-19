For Ball And Country (Peacock documentary film) — The Tokyo Olympic games are upon us with the USA Basketball Men’s National Team staring down a fourth consecutive gold medal. Will they be able to achieve this goal, given everything that’s going down in the world right now? This documentary gets audiences in the mood by taking a look back at the program’s greatest teams, with a special eye on both the “Dream Team” and the “Redeem Team.” Expect some never-before-seen footage and a special trip behind the curtain of the team’s Las Vegas training camp.

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes (HBO, 9:00pm) — Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow’s podcast undergoes this miniseries treatment here while expanding upon existing interviews with whistleblowers, private investigators, and more. The miniseries digs into the powers that be, beginning with the Harvey Weinstein case, for which Ronan’s groundbreaking New Yorker investigative report really got the #MeToo ball rolling.

The Beast Must Die: (AMC, 9:00pm) — Jared Harris and Cush Jumbo star in this revenge-thriller series (which originally aired on BritBox UK and achieved a viewing record) that has already been renewed for a second season. This week, Frances attempts to track down the man who killed her son, and she’s all about revenge.

All American (CW, 8:00pm) — Spencer’s life appears to be going well, but nothing is as it seems when he realizes Billy’s secret. Meanwhile, Jordan and Asher receive unexpected news, too.

The Republic Of Sarah (CW, 9:00pm) — This show follows the ending of tranquility of Greylock, N.H., after a stash of valuable coltan leads to new overlords, and a rebellious teacher (Sarah Cooper) steps in to halt the madness. Soon enough, there’s the prospect of Greylock becoming a sovereign nation. This week, Sarah realizes that a more representative government is preferable to her running the whole joint.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Dwayne Johnson, Joshua Jackson

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Shailene Woodley, Henry Winkler, Taky Hirano

In case you missed these weekend picks:

Schmigadoon!: Season 1 (Apple TV+ series) — If a musical comedy series starring Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, and Jane Krakowski sounds a little bit too frenetic to you, consider this: Apple TV+ has been crushing the comedy game these days with the likes of Mythic Quest and Ted Lasso under its still-young belt. So, one can bet that if a series called Schmigadoon! can succeed, the show found the correct streaming home. The premise might sound a bit like a horror movie, but it’s intended to be (bizarrely) romantic with a bang-up cast that demands a streaming shot.

American Horror Stories: Season 1 (FX on Hulu series) — This spinoff of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s long-lived, anthology-based franchise will present a new iteration of horror. Viewers will receive a fresh set of terrors within every episode, after the flagship series already dove through an unsettling asylum, a freak shows, a haunted hotels, a coven, and the apocalypse. It’s not as scary as the real America, but close.