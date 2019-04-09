FX

Fosse/Verdon (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell star in this biopic about famed choreographer Bob Fosse and Broadway star Gwen Verdon. The two had a decades-long affair, embroiled in heartache, scandal, and turmoil, but they also created some of the most beloved shows and innovative choreography ever seen on stage.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — When Katie forgets Greg’s birthday, she scrambles to pull off a surprise party that ends up falling flat and causing her friends to suspect she and Greg are in marriage counseling.

MasterChef Junior (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The remaining 14 cooks must butcher a duck before pairing up for a cupcake bakeoff with the winning recipe making it into the MasterChef Junior Cookbook.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The team hunts the suspect in an active shooter situation at a navy hospital.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Season three premieres with Kat trying to project a picture-perfect image on social media as her real life remains in shambles while Richard and Sutton mull over the decision to move in together while they continue to show off their romance.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — More battle rounds, more coaching from artists like Charlie Puth, Kelsea Ballerini, and Khalid.

The Kids Are Alright (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Mike enlists Wendy’s help in finding Peggy after she storms out of the house following a grocery store dispute.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Jack and Diane try to cure Ruby of her bad habits and Bow and Dre quarrel over the “correct way” to raise baby Devante.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — As the town readies for the UFO Emporium Re-opening Gala, Liz and the group face off against a surprising new enemy.

The Code (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The premiere of this new military drama on CBS kicks off with two military lawyers working out of the Judge Advocate General Headquarters in Quantico, taking on a murder case involving a soldier in Afghanistan and his commanding officer.

The Village (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — A two month time jump sees Katie facing a key pregnancy milestone as Gabe and Ava both look for outside help with her case.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Season two ends with Lena and the kids urging Martin to reconnect with his long-estranged father, Brock, and Maya suspecting Frank’s dark past after listening to a true crime podcast.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Max goes to an unlikely source for help restoring the hospital’s power as the storm rages on, and Reynolds must get creative as he continues to work to save Hugh with very few resources.

The Rookie (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Sgt. Gray informs the rookies that they must track down a specific set of crimes in a 48-hour period in order to qualify for their final exam. Meanwhile, Officer Nolan and Officer Bishop answer a silent alarm call at will.i.am’s house.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Danai Gurira, Backstreet Boys

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Chelsea Handler, Justin Hartley, Brooks & Dunn featuring Midland, Bernard Purdie, Chuck Rainey

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Michelle Williams, Emily Bazelon, Oscar the Grouch

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Timothy Olyphant, Diane Von Furstenberg

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Zoe Saldana, Jason Clarke, Kenny Deforest

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Abby Wambach

Conan: Patton Oswalt