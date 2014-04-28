What’s On Tonight: #FreeNatalieZea

NBA Basketball Playoffs (TNT, 7 p.m.) — Heat at Bobcats, then Spurs at Mavericks, followed by Tune Squad vs. Monstars, in Danger’s fan fiction.

2 Broke Girls (CBS, 8 p.m.) — “Sophie and her new bookie boyfriend bring Caroline and Max to the racetrack.” I worked at a racetrack one summer, and I never saw anyone who looked like Kat Dennings.

The Following (Fox, 9 p.m.) — Season finale. Pray that Natalie Zea escapes from the unforgiving dungeon that is The Following, and reunites with Raylan in the swampy dungeon that is Florida.

The Blacklist (NBC, 10 p.m.) — NBC is the #1 network. Nothing makes sense anymore.

Bam’s Bad Ass Game Show (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Bam is the host of a game show involving “contestants [tackling] an obstacle course, an elevated treadmill, and an inverted crash dummy zip line.” Mmm mmm mmm mmm.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Joel McHale on Letterman; Emma Stone, Robinson Cano, and Keith Urban on Fallon; Jennifer Lopez and Elisabeth Moss on Kimmel; LL Cool J on Ferguson; Daniel Radcliffe, Jessica St. Clair (WOMP IT UP), and Lennon Parham on Meyers; Chelsea Handler and Hugh Dancy on Conan; Mookie Wilson on Stewart; and Michael McFaul on Colbert.