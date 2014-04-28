What’s On Tonight: #FreeNatalieZea

NBA Basketball Playoffs (TNT, 7 p.m.) — Heat at Bobcats, then Spurs at Mavericks, followed by Tune Squad vs. Monstars, in Danger’s fan fiction.
2 Broke Girls (CBS, 8 p.m.) — “Sophie and her new bookie boyfriend bring Caroline and Max to the racetrack.” I worked at a racetrack one summer, and I never saw anyone who looked like Kat Dennings.
The Following (Fox, 9 p.m.) — Season finale. Pray that Natalie Zea escapes from the unforgiving dungeon that is The Following, and reunites with Raylan in the swampy dungeon that is Florida.
The Blacklist (NBC, 10 p.m.) — NBC is the #1 network. Nothing makes sense anymore.
Bam’s Bad Ass Game Show (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Bam is the host of a game show involving “contestants [tackling] an obstacle course, an elevated treadmill, and an inverted crash dummy zip line.” Mmm mmm mmm mmm.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Joel McHale on Letterman; Emma Stone, Robinson Cano, and Keith Urban on Fallon; Jennifer Lopez and Elisabeth Moss on Kimmel; LL Cool J on Ferguson; Daniel Radcliffe, Jessica St. Clair (WOMP IT UP), and Lennon Parham on Meyers; Chelsea Handler and Hugh Dancy on Conan; Mookie Wilson on Stewart; and Michael McFaul on Colbert.
The missus and I spent the entirety of its first season yelling at The Following. I met actual FBI agents that it pissed off. It made the FBI look dumber than American Dad makes the CIA look.
But don’t you know that all tv Serial Killers are like highly trained Delta Force operators and the FBI might as well be mall security.
They made CTU look like a secure, competent work force/workplace
You mean because despite rigorous psychological screening every agent the bad guy ever met was easily drawn to his side and remained a mole for him inside the organization?
Don’t forget that random people with no special training are able to take out highly trained FBI agents just because they’re serial killers.
Fallon lineup pretty random, no?
You’re missing the tour de force that is RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Natalie Zea is so sexy!
You worked at a strange racetrack. Sloppy and unkempt isn’t so foreign a look at most.
My local stations will be wall to wall weather. Its a good thing tonight is my night to watch all of Sunday’s HBO programs. It will suck for my DVR viewing later though.
Free Natalie Zea to do what exactly? Go stop another show’s momentum dead in it’s tracks with her mere joyless presence? She’s gorgeous, but let’s be real.
And I’d watch literally any other Jackass alum host anything except for that mush mouthed retard turd Bam Margera.
Church!
So torrents and the inside of my eyelids it is!
Mondays are the day the Lord filled with crap so that we may catch up on Sunday’s endless bounty…
AH! She is kissing a demon! .. oh.. Kevin Bacon.. nope Demon.