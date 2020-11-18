The Fresh Prince Reunion (HBO Max, 8:00pm EST) — Will Smith understands that you’ve “waited long enough,” so (as he wrote on Instagram) he “told @hbomax to give the people what they want.” Get at it, get funky, and do The Carlton dance while you watch. Smith even ended his feud with the original Aunt Viv to make this happen.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Episode 1 (Disney+ series) — Do you need a safe place tonight on TV? Then feel free to find refuge in the innocuous realm of the Sensational Six: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto. This week, witness the start of the group’s greatest adventures yet as they ricochet through a relatively bland but zany realm of magic. If nothing else, the kids will love it, and you can turn off your mind and troubles to join them.

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas Episode 1 (Netflix series) — Benjamin Bradley is Mr. Christmas, and he’s here to help you nurse an obsession with holiday decorating within interior design. However, this isn’t all about tinsel because Bradley wants to nurture meaningful tradition for family and friends. Well, there’s a healthy amount of tinsel, but there are also elves and joy and everything that we need this year.

Devils (CW, 8:00pm EST) — Dominic’s preparing to execute his intercontinental plot of scandal, but Massimo’s uncovered a money laundering scheme within the secret dossier, and now he’s worried about his own safety.

Coroner (CW, 9:00pm EST) — The two-part season finale begins this week with Jenny taking on a new enemy while relying upon her instincts.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Matthew McConaughey, Cedric the Entertainer

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Goldie Hawn, Alex Winter, Beabadoobee

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Dan Levy, Michael J. Fox, Julia Michaels

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Alison Brie, Yuval Noah Harari

In case you missed these picks from last Wednesday:

The Liberator (Netflix series) — Based upon Alex Kershaw’s book, The Liberator: One World War II Soldier’s 500-Day Odyssey, this four-part series tackles the true story of the bloodiest World War II march to victory. U.S. Army officer Felix Sparks and his infantry aim to liberate Europe, and the visuals introduce a new, rotoscope-esque technology to visualize the CGI-live-action performance by its cast.

Eater’s Guide to the World (Hulu series) — Maya Rudolph narrates this serial tour of the Eater’s Guide to the World with all kinds of local culinary destinations. Epic meals are the mission, and adventures with kind and interesting souls along the way.