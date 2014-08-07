What’s On Tonight: Garfunkel And Oates, Fassbender And Solverson

Welcome to Sweden (NBC, 9 p.m.) — This show was picked up for another season. Does that mean when Parks is done, Amy’s brother has the bragging rights in the Poehler family? (No.)

Dating Naked (VH1, 9 p.m.) — It’s an amazing coincidence that VH1 never picks the guy with a pimple on his ass, or the girl without nipples. Those are my people.

Rectify (Sundance, 9 p.m.) — Oh good, an episode titled “The Great Destroyer.” I’m sure it won’t depressing and heartbreaking at all.

The Honorable Woman (Sundance, 10 p.m.) — This show is very good. So is Maggie Gyllenhaal’s hair.

Garfunkel and Oates (IFC, 10 p.m.) — Series premiere. I’ve adored Kate Micucci (Oates) since Scrubs, and Riki Lindhome (Garfunkel) once got naked in Cajun’s house. So you have to watch.

Married/You’re the Worst (FX, 10 p.m) — You’re the Worst gets away with a lot of nudity. FYI.

Black Jesus (IFC, 11 p.m.) — Series premiere. Aaron McGruder left The Boondocks to create this show, which places black Jesus Christ in modern-day Compton. Charlie Murphy has a recurring role.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Will Arnett and T.I. on Fallon; Mickey Rourke and Jordana Brewster on Kimmel; Breckin Meyer and Morena Baccarin on Ferguson; Michael Fassbender and Allison Tolman on Meyers; Megan Fox and Todd Glass on Conan; Tracy Droz Tragos on Stewart; and Brian Chesky on Colbert.

