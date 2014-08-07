What’s On Tonight: Garfunkel And Oates, Fassbender And Solverson

Welcome to Sweden (NBC, 9 p.m.) — This show was picked up for another season. Does that mean when Parks is done, Amy’s brother has the bragging rights in the Poehler family? (No.)
Dating Naked (VH1, 9 p.m.) — It’s an amazing coincidence that VH1 never picks the guy with a pimple on his ass, or the girl without nipples. Those are my people.
Rectify (Sundance, 9 p.m.) — Oh good, an episode titled “The Great Destroyer.” I’m sure it won’t depressing and heartbreaking at all.
The Honorable Woman (Sundance, 10 p.m.) — This show is very good. So is Maggie Gyllenhaal’s hair.
Garfunkel and Oates (IFC, 10 p.m.) — Series premiere. I’ve adored Kate Micucci (Oates) since Scrubs, and Riki Lindhome (Garfunkel) once got naked in Cajun’s house. So you have to watch.
Married/You’re the Worst (FX, 10 p.m) — You’re the Worst gets away with a lot of nudity. FYI.
Black Jesus (IFC, 11 p.m.) — Series premiere. Aaron McGruder left The Boondocks to create this show, which places black Jesus Christ in modern-day Compton. Charlie Murphy has a recurring role.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Will Arnett and T.I. on Fallon; Mickey Rourke and Jordana Brewster on Kimmel; Breckin Meyer and Morena Baccarin on Ferguson; Michael Fassbender and Allison Tolman on Meyers; Megan Fox and Todd Glass on Conan; Tracy Droz Tragos on Stewart; and Brian Chesky on Colbert.
Welcome To Sweden is a solid show. Glad to hear people are watching it.
Garfunkel and Oates…pass!
ClintDawg…pass!
Pass… me the remote so I can put on Garfunkel and Oates! Pretty sure that’s what he meant to say.
black jesus is on CN, not IFC
i mean, you guys have banner ads of it right now, lol
I’m really liking ‘You are the Worst’, ‘Married’ not so much.
Married is a little hit and miss, but I don’t dislike it. You’re the Worst is phenomenal however, and not even because of the nudity (not that that hurts it).
I absolutely adore You’re The Worst. Tonight’s episode was great and I liked that they featured the other characters more instead of just focusing on the two leads.
I agree. The Worst is great. Married is getting a little better, but it is just hard to relate to these people. I mean who actually lives like that?
I just watched “Garfunkel and Oates” 2 weeks ago or so? Was it a pre-series premiere? They didn’t talk on a first date and saw what would happen.