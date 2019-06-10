HBO

Gentleman Jack (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — Season one ends with Lister enjoying a four-week holiday in Europe while traveling from Paris to Copenhagen where she finds Danish society acceptance and attends a ball at the request of Danish royalty, but concerning news from back home forces a decision. Meanwhile, Ann looks toward her future when she discovers some shocking information.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — A pair of friends from L.A., a brother-sister duo from the South, and a group of NY musicians compete tonight.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Jimmy welcomes on Black-ish star Anthony Anderson for some fun and games tonight.

NBA Playoff: Game 5: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The auditions continue in L.A. and the judges look to narrow down the field.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Will Arnett, Ali Wong, King Calaway

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Shailene Woodley, Brian Tyree Henry, the National

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Samuel L. Jackson, Ash Carter

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Steve Buscemi, Zosia Mamet, Noah Kahan

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Mark Hamill, Bradley Whitford, Lewis Capaldi

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Danielle Brooks

Conan: Adam Sandler