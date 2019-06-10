What’s On Tonight: HBO’s ‘Gentleman Jack’ Comes To An End

06.10.19 55 mins ago

HBO

Gentleman Jack (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — Season one ends with Lister enjoying a four-week holiday in Europe while traveling from Paris to Copenhagen where she finds Danish society acceptance and attends a ball at the request of Danish royalty, but concerning news from back home forces a decision. Meanwhile, Ann looks toward her future when she discovers some shocking information.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — A pair of friends from L.A., a brother-sister duo from the South, and a group of NY musicians compete tonight.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Jimmy welcomes on Black-ish star Anthony Anderson for some fun and games tonight.

NBA Playoff: Game 5: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The auditions continue in L.A. and the judges look to narrow down the field.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Will Arnett, Ali Wong, King Calaway

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Shailene Woodley, Brian Tyree Henry, the National

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Samuel L. Jackson, Ash Carter

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Steve Buscemi, Zosia Mamet, Noah Kahan

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Mark Hamill, Bradley Whitford, Lewis Capaldi

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Danielle Brooks

Conan: Adam Sandler

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 8 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP