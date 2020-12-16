What’s On Tonight: A George Clooney-Produced Documentary Comes To HBO

The Art Of Political Murder (HBO Documentary) — George Clooney and Grant Heslov executive produce this doc film based upon Francisco Goldman’s book about the 1998 murder of Guatemalan human rights activist Bishop Juan Gerardi. The act of violence piled upon decades of political turmoil with the bishop’s murder arriving mere days after he condemned the Guatemalan military’s role in the civil war. A team of young investigators then uncovered a web of corruption while fighting to uncover the truth.

The Ripper (Netflix series) — Make sure your windows are locked before you tuck into this docuseries that charts the 1975-1980 reign of terror by the Yorkshire Ripper in the North of England. Before all was said and done, over a dozen women lost their lives, and nobody felt safe. It’s a four-part series that promises to place the investigation into context to reveal exactly how he went unabated for so long.

Anitta: Made In Honório (Netflix series) — Brazilian iconic funk and pop singer Anitta gets her own docuseries to show her rise as a controversial artist, along with intimate looks at life on the road and her ways as a businesswoman.

Devils (CW, 8:00pm EST) — The Patrick Dempsey-starring series of international financial intrigue picks up with Massimo attempting to form an unholy alliance while searching for “smoking gun” evidence to use against Dominic.

Alabama Snake (HBO 9:00pm EST and streaming on HBO Max) — With a subtitle like The Haunting Tale Of An Attempted Murder By Rattlesnake, how exactly can go wrong with this documentary film? The story follows a Pentecostal minister and serpent handler, Glenn Summerford, who attempted to commit murder-by-rattlesnake with the victim being his wife. These events rocked a sleepy community in Scottsboro, Alabama, and the trial was something else. Never before seen interviews and footage promise to give a rare glimpse at the culture of Pentecostal snake-handling churches while painting a terrifying Southern Gothic portrait of the accused murderer in question.

The Surgeon’s Cut (Netflix documentary series) — Four ground-breaking surgeons get the global spotlight to showcase their visionary methods. You’ll see innovative operations and procedures and follow each physician’s journey into the realm of surgery. In the end, the series will show everyone how human innovation is constantly reshaping how people understand the human body, including applications within fetal medicine, neurosurgery, transplant surgery and cardiology.