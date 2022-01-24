What’s On Tonight: ‘The Gilded Age’ Debuts, And ‘Snowpiercer’ Returns

The Gilded Age (HBO, 9:00pm) — Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes heads into (as the title suggests) the American Gilded Age with Christine Baranski in a dramatic role and Cynthia Nixon making us all imagine how Miranda Hobbes would fare in Old New York. This story takes place in the highest society of 1880s New York, where old and new money collide, as do the wigs and costumes on familiar faces. Those include Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector, oh and also, Louisa Jacobson happens to be the daughter of Meryl Streep, so you’ll want to hop on that bandwagon early.

Snowpiercer (TNT, 9:00pm) — Somehow, this TV adaptation of the 2013 Bong Joon Ho movie began on a procedural note and then gained momentum in Season 2 before it did the unthinkable: decided to cast Sean Bean and not kill him. Well, Bean’s Mr. Wilford must be hellaciously angry over the split-train thing, and fortunately, Jennifer Connelly will return after Melanie pulled a fast one. This week, Wilford is stressing rules while the pirate train looks for warm spots on Eartg,

4400 (CW, 8:00pm) — The government’s doling out obstacles while Bois Blanc is nervous, and there’s shocking information heading toward Jharrel.

Ordinary Joe (NBC, 10:00pm) — James Wolk’s still playing three Joes, including a cop and a nurse and a rock star. Music Joe is not doing well while Nurse Joe is on a road trip, and Cop Joe is desperate to impress.

Kenan (NBC, 8:00pm) — Kenan has a new secret girlfriend, and he’s at odds with Mika, all while she’s being accused of being a workaholic.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton, Earl Sweatshirt

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Milo Ventimiglia, James Austin Johnson, Larnell Lewis

In case you missed this recent pick:

Servant: Season 3 (Apple TV+ series) — M. Night Shyamalan wraps up his current showrunning and directing duties with his cult-focused series that should wrap up what’s going on with that spooky nanny. Baby Jericho’s returned, and the tension’s all the way up to eleven, but the horror still has another round to go before either releasing or destroying this entire cast of characters.