What’s on Tonight: Go to the Movies

Tonight’s programming is dreary — it’s barely more than reruns and the worst of cable offerings. Not that I could watch it anyway, as my sister and her husband only get something like eight channels, and their TV is only used to watch Shaun the Sheep videos. So I’m gonna go watch True Grit. No spoilers, please.
Intervention (A&E) — Today’s marathon is followed by a new episode. As Bobby Big Wheel noted, “An Intervention marathon is like a high colonic for your emotions.”
Monday Night Football (ESPN) — Saints at Falcons. The NFC South title is on the line: Atlanta can clinch with a victory over the reigning Super Bowl champs. Follow the live-blog at KSK.
Bait Car (truTV) — Season premiere. Camera-laden bait cars are placed throughout crime-ridden neighborhoods. When a thief inevitably steals one of the cars, you get an up-close look at his face as the police immediately converge on him. This is either ingenious or terrible.
American Chocolate Championships (TLC) — I’ve figured it out: TLC is basically Weird Al’s UHF minus the sense of humor.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC) — Mark Wahlberg (who usually comes off as a humorless douche in these interviews) is the first guest, followed by the so-pretty-it-hurts Olivia Wilde and musical guest The Temper Trap.
I’ll be on the road all day tomorrow, so Danger Guerrero will get you through your Tuesday. Enjoy.
Can’t go wrong with True Grit. Its awesomeness oozes from the screen. Oh wait, is that considered a spoiler?
BRING BACK MATT.
I second that. True Grit is awesome! Except for the end when everyone starts breaking out in song and dance like in “Paint your Wagon”. That part was kind of gay.
See, everyone knows Wahlberg is a humorless douche. Totally wrong for the Uncharted movie.
So when does TLC premiere “Wheel of Fish”?
Is there such a thing as a spoiler for a remake of a popular 40 year old movie (or an adaptation of a 40 year old book)? I watched the original over the weekend and I couldn’t be more pumped for the new one.
What’s On Tonight: Me taking down our fucking Christmas tree…truly an underrated experience.
>>Bait Car
>>This is either ingenious or terrible.>>
or cruel. or entrapment.
For the record, Sean The Sheep rocks. I mean, for claymation without breasts.
I just returned from a similar tv situation. My room had local OTA broadcast channels and for some reason Discovery Channel. Lots and lots of Mythbusters…those two dudes look like the male equivalent of a butch lesbian couple…don’t get me wrong, they’re cool and the show is interesting…but damn, you watch consecutive eps. long enough and there’s something weird about them two…good thing I had a bunch of Sports Night eps. downloaded for nightly viewing
“So I’m gonna go watch True Grit. No spoilers, please.”
Sorry. I like spoiling things. So, in case you’re wondering, he lost his eye in a fight with a rooster. Interestingly, that is not how he got his nickname.