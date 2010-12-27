What’s on Tonight: Go to the Movies

Tonight’s programming is dreary — it’s barely more than reruns and the worst of cable offerings. Not that I could watch it anyway, as my sister and her husband only get something like eight channels, and their TV is only used to watch Shaun the Sheep videos. So I’m gonna go watch True Grit. No spoilers, please.

Intervention (A&E) — Today’s marathon is followed by a new episode. As Bobby Big Wheel noted, “An Intervention marathon is like a high colonic for your emotions.”

Monday Night Football (ESPN) — Saints at Falcons. The NFC South title is on the line: Atlanta can clinch with a victory over the reigning Super Bowl champs. Follow the live-blog at KSK.

Bait Car (truTV) — Season premiere. Camera-laden bait cars are placed throughout crime-ridden neighborhoods. When a thief inevitably steals one of the cars, you get an up-close look at his face as the police immediately converge on him. This is either ingenious or terrible.

American Chocolate Championships (TLC) — I’ve figured it out: TLC is basically Weird Al’s UHF minus the sense of humor.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC) — Mark Wahlberg (who usually comes off as a humorless douche in these interviews) is the first guest, followed by the so-pretty-it-hurts Olivia Wilde and musical guest The Temper Trap.

I’ll be on the road all day tomorrow, so Danger Guerrero will get you through your Tuesday. Enjoy.