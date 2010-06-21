What’s on Tonight: Go Volcano! The Bachelorette in Iceland

The Bachelorette (ABC) — Ali and the nine remaining bachelors go to Iceland. Why Iceland? Discount airfare. *crosses fingers, roots for volcano*
Cake Boss (TLC) — In this episode, cakes are fired from a cannon at endangered species. No, not really, but that would be way more entertaining than watching people make cakes.
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Comedy Central) — For those who missed the first several seasons on FX, Comedy Central’s two-hour block of “Sunny” on Monday nights is a good way to get caught up.
Lie to Me (Fox) — Tell me I’m handsome.
Saving Grace (TNT) — Series finale. I guess this show starred Holly Hunter? Good for her. I’ve always liked her. Like a less lesbian-y Jodie Foster.
Below: celebrate the first official day of summer Warming Glow-style — with a double whiskey, coke, no ice.
We’re gonna build something this summer. In Photoshop, most likely.
Show “The Good Guys” some love. I haven’t had that much stupid fun since I stopped dating fat chicks.
Respec the Lymanstache.
You just know that TLC wants to spin that off for something retarded like “Cake Employee”.
Summer TV is a barren wasteland.
Also, any room to hate on Spike network’s award show? I know it’s my fault for watching some of it; but come on. This thing made the ESPYs look relevant.
One of my friends got married recently, and as part of a package deal with the venue, she got her wedding cake from the Cake Boss bakery. Apparently, they were a huge pain in the ass.
On the bright side, mmmm, red velvet cake.
Brooklyn Cyclones. Six minutes till first pitch, and I’m 2 Mad Anthony beers in.
A couple weeks ago, I called to cancel a hotel, but it was too late, so while on the phone while trying to come up with a good reason that wouldn’t still cost me, I told the rep, “You know that volcano in Iceland…?”
She said, “You can’t use that volcano, how about you just aren’t feeling well?”
Fuck yes Hold Steady. I was just wandering around listening to them.
Been DVRing It’s Always Sunny since CC started rerunning it.
It’d be nice if their timing wasn’t so ridiculously fucked up that I have to record 5 minutes long on each episode, rendering my DVR useless for recording anything else in that block.
Holy shit. I can just tape the entire block Manually. I’m a retard.