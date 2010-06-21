What’s on Tonight: Go Volcano! The Bachelorette in Iceland

The Bachelorette (ABC) — Ali and the nine remaining bachelors go to Iceland. Why Iceland? Discount airfare. *crosses fingers, roots for volcano*

Cake Boss (TLC) — In this episode, cakes are fired from a cannon at endangered species. No, not really, but that would be way more entertaining than watching people make cakes.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Comedy Central) — For those who missed the first several seasons on FX, Comedy Central’s two-hour block of “Sunny” on Monday nights is a good way to get caught up.

Lie to Me (Fox) — Tell me I’m handsome.

Saving Grace (TNT) — Series finale. I guess this show starred Holly Hunter? Good for her. I’ve always liked her. Like a less lesbian-y Jodie Foster.

Below: celebrate the first official day of summer Warming Glow-style — with a double whiskey, coke, no ice.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We’re gonna build something this summer. In Photoshop, most likely.