What’s on Tonight: Go Volcano! The Bachelorette in Iceland

#What's On Tonight #Music
06.21.10 8 years ago 9 Comments

The Bachelorette (ABC) — Ali and the nine remaining bachelors go to Iceland. Why Iceland? Discount airfare. *crosses fingers, roots for volcano*

Cake Boss (TLC) — In this episode, cakes are fired from a cannon at endangered species. No, not really, but that would be way more entertaining than watching people make cakes.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Comedy Central) — For those who missed the first several seasons on FX, Comedy Central’s two-hour block of “Sunny” on Monday nights is a good way to get caught up.

Lie to Me (Fox) — Tell me I’m handsome.

Saving Grace (TNT) — Series finale. I guess this show starred Holly Hunter? Good for her. I’ve always liked her. Like a less lesbian-y Jodie Foster.

Below: celebrate the first official day of summer Warming Glow-style — with a double whiskey, coke, no ice.

We’re gonna build something this summer. In Photoshop, most likely.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight#Music
TAGSABCMusicTHE BACHELORETTEWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP