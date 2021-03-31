Godzilla vs. Kong (HBO Max) — As you are well aware, we’ve seen a very long year without blockbusters (or almost any movies at all) in theaters, but a mega-blockbuster has arrived in both streaming and theatrical formats. It’s quite literally an actioner of gigantic proportions in a battle (starring Alexander Skarsgard and Rebecca Hall) for all of the ages. Not only does Kong punch Godzilla, but Godzilla punches back. It’s not quite Fast 9 in terms of ripped dudes with one-liners, but damn, it’s one hell of a movie event.

K-Pop Evolution (YouTube Originals) — Whether you’re a newcomer or a die-hard fan of K-Pop, you’ll enjoy this history of hitmakers and fandoms during this 7-part series that charts the global phenomenon’s rise to worldwide prominence. This series includes appearances from SuperM, H.O.T., BoA, SUPER JUNIOR, Kang Daniel, Red Velvet, EXO, KARA, Ha:tfelt, and many more artists.

Haunted: Latin America (Netflix) — The chilling reenactments of paranormal house sightings comes to life, south of the U.S.-Mexico border, in this (theoretically) reality-based series.

Laundry Guy (Discovery+) — Renowned laundry expert Patric Richardson will give domestic hope to those who are not well-versed in the art of fabric softener and caring for vintage coats. He’s salvaging items that were once thought lost, including precious wedding dresses and stuffed animals. It’s surprisingly emotional!

Riverdale (CW, 8:00pm) — School spirit is waning, so Archie and Veronica must do their best after the Bulldogs can’t stop losing football games, and Jughead is trying to pay things forward.

Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00pm) — Nancy’s got a new investigating gig for a florist, and she gets some unexpected help from Gil Bobbsey. Meanwhile, Ace is dealing with a cryptic text message.

Extinction: The Facts (PBS, 8:00pm) — David Attenborough hosts this exploration of a crisis of biodiversity that’s led to a million species facing a legit extinction risk, which (in turn) places mankind in peril.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00pm) — The John Singleton-co-created series sees Franklin blindsided while tracking down stolen cash is the name of the game for Teddy and Avi on a voyage to Panama.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Jamie Foxx, Lauren Graham

In case you missed these picks last Wednesday:

The Day Sports Stood Still (HBO, 8:00pm) — As sports fans will never forget, March 2020 saw the unprecedented shutdown of their world due to the COVID-19 pandemic taking root. Director Antoine Fuqua helms this glimpse behind the curtain of the abrupt stoppage, which also includes an exploration of the cultural reckoning happening through protests against racial injustice. Slowly but surely, the NBA bubble brought sports back to life amid quarantine life. Expect to see interviews from everyone from team owner Mark Cuban to the NBA’s Donovan Mitchell, Danilo Gallinari, and Karl-Anthony Towns, along with the NHL’s Ryan Reaves, the NFL’s Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, and Olympians Daryl Homer and Laurie Hernandez.

Seaspiracy (Netflix film) — This documentary (from the co-creator of Cowspiracy) hopes to illuminate how human behavior inflicts alarming and widespread harm upon the seas. From pollution caused by fishing gear and plastics to all of the damage caused by fishing itself (both illegal and otherwise), humans are taking a toll on the planet that could jeopardize its future (and mankind’s future as well).