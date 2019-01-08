What’s On Tonight: ‘Good Trouble’ Premieres

Freeform

Good Trouble (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — This spinoff of Freeform’s assembled family drama The Fosters follows sisters Callie and Mariana as they take on the very hard job of adulting. They’ve graduated school, scored new jobs in very male-dominated arenas, and are learning to survive on their own in a communal living space with eclectic neighbors and plenty of rats. Look, the tone of this show is definitely not like its predecessor, but for its intended audience, that may be a good thing.

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season two kicks off with games like “Stink Tank,” “Oh Ship,” “Knockin’ Boots,” and “Blindfolded Musical Chairs,” which sounds a lot like the Bird Box challenge Netflix has been telling us to avoi.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Murtaugh tries to enjoy a family vacation but a kidnapping lures him back to work while Cole investigates a murder on his own and battles with Erica’s mother, who comes to town for a visit.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — McGee and Torres are in the hot seat when Secretary of Defense Wynn Crawford decides to shut down Gibbs’ investigation and demand they be arrested for their involvement.

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dan gets injured on the job after helping D.J. with her vending machine route, but his decision to sue the company could put D.J.’s job at risk.

The Kids Are Alright (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — The Cleary boys demand more outward displays of affection from their mother, and Peggy uses this to her advantage.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Bow deals with a passive-aggressive colleague at the hospital while Dre is forced to take Jack and Diane on a school camping trip, where he tries to sneak the kids away to a hotel for a little pampering.

FBI (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Maggie and OA search for a killer who targeted a judge and her daughter after the woman sentenced another criminal to life in prison.

The Gifted (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Reed worries when Laura begins to learn more about her ancestors and their violent powers while Lorna begins to question her trust in the Inner Circle.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Lena accidentally injures a tooth, and to calm her nerves at the dentist, accepts an offer of “herbal medicine” from a fellow patient.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Pride and the NCIS team hope to take down a secret and lethal group of former intelligence agents and avenge the death of someone close to them.

The Rookie (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Officer Bradford’s wife is shot by an unknown assailant, and Bradford vows revenge.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Max is busy fighting for his life while the hospital staff tries to carry on in his absence.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Rami Malek, Mary McCormack, Morgxn featuring Walk the Moon

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Andy Samberg, Alfonso Cuaron, Dan + Shay

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Keegan-Michael Key, Josh Hutcherson, Jamie Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Neil Patrick Harris, Alessia Cara, Charlie Hall

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Ken Jeong, Brian Tyree Henry, H.E.R.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Marc Mauer