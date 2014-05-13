What’s On Tonight: Goodbye ‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD,’ Hello ‘Marvel’s Traffic Cops’?

05.13.14

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD (ABC, 8 p.m.) — SEASON FINALE (with a Nick Fury cameo). Will Evil Ward live or die? Will we get some real answers about Agent Coulson’s resurrection? And what will become of SHIELD? Will it be called Marvel’s Traffic Cops next season?

About a Boy (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Now that About a Boy has been renewed for a second season, my fondest hopes is that Adrianne Palicki joins the cast permanently. In tonight’s episode, Will asks her to move in.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 9 p.m.) — SEASON FINALE. The title of the episode is “Livin’ on a Prayer,” which means Bon Jovi, which means crack out the Aqua Net, ladies.

Trophy Wife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — SERIES FINALE. So long, Trophy Wife. You deserved better.

Fargo (FX, 10 p.m.) — I’ve been really impressed that they’ve managed to take basically a double homicide investigation that began in the first episode and stretch it into a 10 episodes. Through four, it hasn’t hit a single lull.

Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Chuck Schumer is now asked if he’s related to HER instead of the other way around.

LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Jim Parsons on Letterman, Dolly Parton on Fallon, Ferguson has Lennon Parham, Will Forte is on Late Night, The Black Keys are on Colbert, and Lisa Kudrow is on Conan.

