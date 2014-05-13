What’s On Tonight: Goodbye ‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD,’ Hello ‘Marvel’s Traffic Cops’?

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD (ABC, 8 p.m.) — SEASON FINALE (with a Nick Fury cameo). Will Evil Ward live or die? Will we get some real answers about Agent Coulson’s resurrection? And what will become of SHIELD? Will it be called Marvel’s Traffic Cops next season?
About a Boy (NBC, 9 p.m.) — Now that About a Boy has been renewed for a second season, my fondest hopes is that Adrianne Palicki joins the cast permanently. In tonight’s episode, Will asks her to move in.
The Goldbergs (ABC, 9 p.m.) — SEASON FINALE. The title of the episode is “Livin’ on a Prayer,” which means Bon Jovi, which means crack out the Aqua Net, ladies.
Trophy Wife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — SERIES FINALE. So long, Trophy Wife. You deserved better.
Fargo (FX, 10 p.m.) — I’ve been really impressed that they’ve managed to take basically a double homicide investigation that began in the first episode and stretch it into a 10 episodes. Through four, it hasn’t hit a single lull.
Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Chuck Schumer is now asked if he’s related to HER instead of the other way around.
LATE NIGHT LISTINGS: Jim Parsons on Letterman, Dolly Parton on Fallon, Ferguson has Lennon Parham, Will Forte is on Late Night, The Black Keys are on Colbert, and Lisa Kudrow is on Conan.
I just decided to get into Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD last week and have been shotgunning them ever since. I can’t believe people didn’t like this show when it first came out. Those who didn’t must’ve not been Whedon fans because this show is exactly how he likes to do things. Narrative isn’t dead because he was allowed to actually develop this show.
Contrast the first season of this with the first seasons of House or Bones. Even with the super heros and the “Magic” House and Bones were way more retarded, with a lot more contradictions in plot and character.
Eh… I’ve watched every episode since September and while I do enjoy the show a lot, I have to admit the earlier episodes weren’t that great. The first one I remember really enjoying was when Mike Peterson came back and there was the big cliff hanger ending. Before that, a lot of it was pretty dull or dumb.
Trust me, it’s easier to rip off a band aid all at once instead of slowly over weeks at a time.
@MulliganNY I can’t agree with that. I like the slow development of characters and that’s exactly what the show was doing. Whedon and presumably his brother see the first 5 episodes as an Entire Pilot episode.
So what they do is deliberate and patient. It’s just that American Television isn’t about patience, even for a show with explosions and superpowers.
I think the biggest two knocks were that they were forcing a boring/unlikeable Skye (and vanilla Ward) on us, and that they were giving us D-list villans. Things have obviously ramped up in recent weeks, with an awesome bad guy Ward also making Skye more interesting, and Deathlok being around. It seemed to be more of a stall than development at times, but it seemed to come together at the right time (though if Ward somehow turns into a good guy again, I’M OUT).
Also tonight, I believe Andy Daly guest stars on Playing House.
@BurnsyFan66 I like watching very boring and slow films I guess.
@Yogi I did like the slow development of FitzSimmons, May and Coulson, but I really don’t think the knocks against Skye/Ward and the villian choices are valid knocks again American television. Skye was forcefed onto viewers, without ever explaining why or giving us a reason to care. She’s gotten better, but she remains about the sixth most interesting person on the show. Expectations were likely too high, which the viewership probably shows, but to me (and seemingly many others) this isn’t a very good show that has built over time, but a show that has had it’s fair share of weak moments but is becoming very good.
I have 10 episodes of this show stocked up on my DVR. Last one I watched was the one where Coulson got kidnapped and they revealed how they resurrected him or whatever. It was just such a meh show, but all the reviews have been much better lately and Captain America 2 was good, so I guess I should marathon em.
Before Winter Soldier it was shit, but its really picked up since then. The finale tonight was really fucking good.
I just want to hear Sam Jackson say “I’m sick and tired of these motherf’in Hydra in my motherf’in Shield!”
Aw, I hadn’t heard that Trophy Wife got canceled. Thought it was still on the bubble. Bummer.
Meh. The finale is going to end with Ward revealing that… Surprise! He was a Hydra agent posing as a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who was infiltrating Hydra all along!
More unnecessary twists! MORE!
I know you’re joking but I have thoughts! Ward’s pretty fucked up and he’s killed a lot of people. A triple agent twist would be unbelievable and unsatisfying.
My wife watches a lot of the CW vampire shows and they’re always doing that, where they “rehabilitate” a character and you’re supposed to forget that they killed busloads of innocent toddlers for no reason.
@Rikki-Tikki-Deadly I think you can trust Whedon not to make such a retarded error. He did Buffy after all.
@yogi Uh, Spike and Angel. Uh oh.
@rodger Did you even watch the show? There were circumstances and they were always untrusted especially Spike.
Now that Uproxx is done trying to convince everyone that garbage like Enlisted and Surviving Jack is good and deserves saving, please focus on The Goldbergs and how it is a damn solid show with ACTUAL laughs.
I agree with you. I love The Golbergs. The adrenaline pulsing of AoS, then into The Goldbergs and all its feels, makes them both very effective. They work well together. Both are great shows and I’m happy to say that I loved both from the start. Yes, that includes Skye’s character development. Skye was actually one of my favorites and I enjoy her noob status into Shield. While developing into an important team member because of her tech savvy skills. Her back story is intriguing and one of the focal points of the show. What really makes this show great is that it keeps you guessing. You think you have an idea, then it flips and surprises you. And seriously, I don’t care about the budget, or lack there of one.
The cancellation of Growing Up Fisher is ALMOST as tragic as Community’s cancellation. Growing Up Fisher was one of the few shows in television history with a featured character with a physical disability. Think about it: House M.D., Deadwood, Game of Thrones, Ironsides (original recipe and the recent reboot), Switched at Birth, Fargo, and Legit are the only other shows I can think of with a major character having a physical disability. And of those, only Game of Thrones, Switched at Birth, and Fargo have actual disabled actors (both characters and actors on Switched at Birth and Fargo are deaf) in the roles. I am not a protest sign waiving peacenik hippie who demands representation over good stories, but disability is a goldmine of tragedy and humor. If TV executives would stop trying to copy what the other guys are doing and try something new, and different, think of the impact.
AoS finale was the TITS.
Someone should’ve pointed out that tonight’s Frontline was a fortuitous lead in to the Person of Interest finale. Truth stranger than fiction truth strange and so on.
Apparently they aired two episodes of About a Boy tonight, and the season is over.