What’s On Tonight: ‘Gotham’ Has An Explosive Series Finale

Fox

Gotham (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The series ends with a flash-forward ten years into the future. Bruce readies to return to Gotham for the opening of the new Wayne Tower and Gordon suspects Penguin and The Riddler are up to their old tricks, but when Bullock is framed for murder, Gordon uncovers a larger conspiracy aimed at hurting the city.

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Tandy becomes frustrated when her investigation into the sex-trafficking ring hits a dead end and Tyrone is faced with a tough decision after an unlikely source gives him the chance to clear his name.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Season 14 ends with Sam, Dean, and Castiel being thrust into an epic battle while Jack becomes disenchanted with all the lies he’s been told.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Jonah struggles to find his place at Amy’s daughter Emma’s quinceañera, and Dina proves very popular with some teenage boys.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Leonard wants to be the principal investigator on a plasma physics study, and Koothrappali worries his reputation is ruined after he publishes a paper arguing for the existence of alien life.

A.P. Bio (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — Jack recruits Mary, Stef, and Michelle to take down the superintendent after budget cuts threaten his job.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Sheldon is unhappy that school funds are going towards football rather than academics, so decides to run for class president.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Rosa manages relationship troubles while Jake tracks down a hacker that’s infiltrated the precinct’s servers.

The Orville (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Season two ends with the crew making the best of the fallout from Kelly’s decision.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Jill and Christy try to find their way out of the dates they accepted while Tammy and Bonnie revisit childhood memories when exploring their foster homes.

Abby’s (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — Abby opens up about her strained relationship with her absentee father after finding an unopened letter from him in a pile of junk mail.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Joan persuades Sophia to spend time with her as she recovers from surgery.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Benson helps a teenaged exchange student after she’s assaulted by a cab driver.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Paul Rudd, Diane Guerrero, Leonard Ouzts

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Ryan O’Connell

Conan: Jon Rudnitsky