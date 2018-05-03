FOX

Gotham (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — Jerome’s wake could end in mayhem, and the show continues to tease the possibility of a Harley Quinn debut, despite producers previously stating that the character would never surface.

Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Sheldon tries to end a family feud with Leonard’s help after his mom refuses to attend his wedding. Several characters (egads) come down with pinkeye.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Sheldon keeps an eye on Meemaw’s relationship with Dr. Sturgis, and the other kids bond with George Sr. and Mary.

Gray’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) –A road trip for Alex and Joe gets emotional while Meredith earns kudos and Jackson aims to rebuild the foundation.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Christy’s sponsor implores her to be nice to Bonnie, who worries that Adam isn’t making an effort anymore.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — An encounter with Lucifer jeopardizes a hero as Sam, Dean, Castiel and Gabriel work together to save Mary and Jack.

Arrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — A familiar face returns to Star City while Oliver wonders if all is lost while he attempts to save the entire joint.

Champions (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) — In the Season 1 finale, Michael gets ready for his first date as the others work to expand the gym.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — After Hondo’s bosses realize he’s been surveilling his godson’s kidnapper, his job and life are in jeopardy.

Quantico (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Agent Ryan Booth goes undercover within a white supremacist organization while tracing a deadly tuberculosis strain.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Firehouse drama ensues when Rene Royce shows up at the firehouse while Kidd regrets a decision.”

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — A company-wide town hall meeting forces some employees to stop arguing and work together to confront the CEO.

A.P. Bio (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) — The A.P. Bio kids embark upon a revenge mission while enlisting Jack. Meanwhile, some of the girls think they’ve discovered an otherworldly presence.

Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Interviews are being held to determine the new captain of the Station 19 crew while a mom’s day out goes wrong.

Showtime At The Apollo (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Performers compete for the chance of headlining a show at the legendary theater in the season finale.

Life In Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Horror of horrors, Tyler and Tim must purchase a bra for Samantha, while a recipe stolen from a favorite local restaurant ends up in the family cookbook.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Bill Hader, Cory Booker, Rae Sremmurd

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Steve Martin and Martin Short, Poppy Delevingne, Steep Canyon Rangers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Charlize Theron, Ron Howard

Conan: Jenna Elfman, Rory Scovel