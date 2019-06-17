What’s On Tonight: The MTV Movie Awards And ABC’s ‘Grand Hotel’

06.17.19 5 mins ago

ABC

Grand Hotel (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Eva Longoria produces this new Latino drama series about the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach. Santiago Mendoza is the charismatic owner while his second wife and adult children bask in the riches of his success. A loyal staff also pulls focus, making the show a kind of Latinx play on the Downton Abbey formula, but with more explosive secrets, sex, and murder.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Dads and daughters form tonight’s teams.

2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards (MTV, 8:00 p.m.) — Zachary Levi hosts while Lizzo and Bazzi perform at the annual awards show celebrating the best in pop culture for the year.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The auditions continue in Los Angeles.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Christina Applegate, Anthony Jeselnik, Rob Thomas

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Keegan-Michael Key, Horatio Sanz, Perry Farrell

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Dax Shepard, Preet Bharara, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Kevin Bacon, Cobie Smulders, Jordan Klepper, Jessica Burdeaux

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Tom Hanks, Gillian Anderson, David Blaine, Team USA vs. Team UK Dodgeball with Michelle Obama

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Christine Lagarde

