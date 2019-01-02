Freeform

grown-ish (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — The Black-ish spinoff returns for a second season with Zoey beginning her sophomore year at college, determined to prove her relationship with Luca is one her friends should be jealous of.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Season two kicks off with Ramsay traveling to New Orleans to help a Cajun-inspired restaurant get back on its feet by chewing out its absentee owner.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Fox is bringing us a new singing competition in 2019. This one tasks celebrity artists to have a sing-off in elaborate costumes before revealing their identities to audience members. Tune in just to see who Fox was able to convince to come on this thing. (If there is a God, please don’t let it be Jamie Foxx.)

Vikings (History, 9:00 p.m.) — King Alfred faces his greatest threat yet while Bjorn realizes one of Ragnar’s dreams, and Ivar prepares for a divine arrival in Kattegat.

SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The team partners with the British Special Air Service to rescue hostages on a plane hijacked by terrorists.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The BAU team heads to Portland to investigate a chilling abduction that may be linked to a local couple killed in their home a week earlier.