Guilty Party: Season 1 (Paramount+ series) — Kate Beckinsale stars in this charming-looking dramedy series about a disgraced (and opportunistic) journalist who works to redeem herself by digging for the real story on a young mother who was convicted of murdering her husband, a crime that the mother insists that she did not commit. Expect (strangely enough) some whimsy amid this seemingly serious premise, including some adversaries that are a real pain in the butt.

Indefensible: Season 1 (SundanceTV and AMC+ series) — This show works to put a different spin on the true-crime genre with host Jena Friedman, who previously wrote for The Late Show With David Letterman and produced for The Daily Show. Friedman aims to take the story beyond the conventionally satisfying outcome, where the criminal gets locked up, end of story. She’s digging far beyond, into the dysfunction inherent within the criminal justice system and the reasons why the crimes in question could’ve happened.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis: Season 1 (HBO Max) — While DC fans sit in the limbo in between live-action Jason Momoa movies, this three-part animated miniseries from James Wan could tide things over a bit. This week’s installment involves the Dead Sea with Aquaman learning that he’s still got a lot of learning to do upon becoming king. The voice cast includes Cooper Andrews, Gillian Jacobs, Dana Snyder, and Thomas Lennon.

The Kids Tonight Show: Season 1 (Peacock series) — One late-night show wasn’t enough for Jimmy Fallon, who executive produces this child-friendly version that introduces talented young kids and lets them dominate the airwaves.

Ghosts (CBS, 9:00pm) — A freelance journalist and a chef move into a massive country estate while hoping to transform it into a bed-and-breakfast. As the title indicates, however, there are ghosts afoot, and they’re comedic. So, there’s a Prohibition-era lounge singer, a hippie who indulges in hallucinogens, a scout leader, and a Militiaman. This week, one character gets to (at long last) enjoy a traditional Viking funeral.

Legacies CW, 9:00pm) — Season 4 begins with the Super Squad and Hope hatching a rescue plan while Malivore has apparently taken over souls and bodies, and what the hell is going on here?

Law & Order: SVU (NBC, 9:00pm) — Season 23 (!) continues with an episode called “Fast Times @ The Wheel House,” and I’m not sure if a Spicoli-themed character will appear, but there will probably be more strange expressions from Benson while she thinks about Stabler.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, 10:00pm) — Bearded Stabler is still doing the enormously risky undercover thing while uncovering what Flutura is really doing in the family business, all while Bell is maneuvering on a case, and Bernadette and Eli are getting used to their new circumstances.

Doom Patrol: Season 3 (HBO Max series) — DC’s struggling misfit superheroes are back for another round of being portrayed by an incredible cast. Brendan Fraser has received plenty of raves for his fury-filled Cliff Steele/Robotman, and more kudos should go to Diana Guerrero (Orange is the New Black) as Crazy Jane, which is actually a role that requires Diane to play dozens of incarnations, including a very timely take on a Karen.

One of Us Is Lying: Season 1 (Peacock series) — The New York Times bestselling novel comes to life when a group of give teens go to detention, and one of them does not emerge. Naturally, the four remaining students are all suspects, and all of them are looking sketchy for one reason or another.

House Haunters: Season 1 (Discovery+ series) — Yep, this house is exactly what it sounds like: a play on the long-running House Hunters series. Join up with comedian Anthony Anderson and his mom, Doris, who inject some horror into the housing market by pranking the hell out of prospective buyers and their realtors alike.