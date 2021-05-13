Hacks (HBO Max series premiere) — Jean Smart’s not-so-quiet domination of recent prestige TV shows (Fargo, Watchmen, Mare of Easttown, Legion) and other popular shows of late (Big Mouth, Dirty John) has finally culminated with this leading-lady turn in a role she was arguably meant to play. Hacks hails from executive producer Michael Schur and has three Broad City alums (Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky) in the writers’ room, so get ready for a (Las Vegas) buffet of complex female characters. Smart portrays a legendary Vegas-rooted comedian who forges a “dark mentorship” to a 20-something newcomer in town. Among other highlights of this trailer, we see Smart shouting, “Eat your heart out Celine!” Don’t even think about missing this one.

From Cradle To Stage (Paramount+ series) — This Dave Grohl-directed series follows Dave and his mom, Virginia, meeting up with Pharrell Williams and his mom. In the process, we learn that both artists are terrified of disappointing their maternal figures and also both started rocking out in their small Virginia hometowns.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00pm) — The universe is back on the air after a few-weeks hiatus, and both Benson and Kat find connections in a case where women are suspected or robbing wealthy men after drugging them. Chris Meloni guest stars again.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, 10:00pm) — The all-Meloni-all-the-time vibe continues here after Stabler feels a failed drug bust’s consequences fall upon him. Meanwhile, Gina receives an unanticipated vistor, and Bell must choose between meeting the demands of work and home.

Walker (CW, 8:00pm) — Hoyt’s back from prison, and the welcome party is, well, not fantastic. Meanwhile, Walker and Geri find themselves both very confused following their first kiss.

Legacies (CW, 9:00pm) — Wade provides startling news to Hope, and a mysterious artifact’s secrets are unfolding with the help of an Alaric enemy.

Clarice (CBS, 10:00pm) — Clarice seeks assistance from an accountant who won’t work with the FBI, and there’s links between a pharmaceutical company and the River Murders.

Rebel (ABC, 10:00pm) — Katey Sagal’s still oozing the Erin Brockovich-inspired vibe while attempting to help save Helen’s life, and she’s also attempting to convince Cruz to force a recall and study of a failed medical part.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Seth Rogen, Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Chris Rock, Samira Wiley, Morray

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Keegan-Michael Key, Zoey Deutch, Conway The Machine Ft. J.I.D & Ludacris

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Ben Platt

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Anthony Mackie, Jean Smart

In case you missed these picks from last Thursday:

That Damn Michael Che (HBO Max series) — This show’s title kindly tells us which SNL star will be front and center. However, several other SNL stars from today and yesteryear shall be right beside him, and that includes Colin Quinn, who previously admitted that he wasn’t the best fit for Weekend Update, but he seems to be a good fit for a priest who’s gearing himself up to hear all of Michael Che’s sins. Are those limited to comedic sins (recently, he did tell a controversial joke about Israel’s vaccine rollout), or sins in general? This season also won’t shy away from tackling the all-too-timely issue of policing. Yes, the series promises appearances from Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Ellen Cleghorne, and Colin Jost. Also expect to see Billy Porter, Method Man, Omari Hardwick, and Geoffrey Owens as part of the lineup.

Girls5Eva (Peacock series) — Tina Fey and Robert Carlock haven’t swung and missed yet while executive producing together, and here’s their latest joint project about a one-and-done, Spice Girls-esque 1990s girl group who get one more shot at stardom. Unfortunately, they’re all balancing real-life stressors like family, day jobs, and aches and pains that one doesn’t exactly deal with during early-20s life when abusing one’s body simply comes with the territory. Busy Phillips stars alongside Sarah Bareilles, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.