What’s on Tonight: Hair Battles!

Hair Battle Spectacular (Oxygen) — Series premiere. Hosted by the comely Brooke Burns, this show pits ten hairdressers against each other in a show that will make everyone say, “Wait, doesn’t Bravo already have a show exactly like this?” (Burns’s actual reason for doing the show: “I just like to work.” Seriously.)
Flipping Out (Bravo) — Season premiere. Jeff Lewis is the preening OCD real estate jackass who treats other people like garbage. Seeing as how “Hell’s Kitchen” (Fox) has its finale tonight, I suppose someone has to pick up where Gordon Ramsey leaves off.
MasterChef (Fox) — This follows the season finale of Hell’s Kitchen. Rest assured that no matter what you do, you’ll never sell out as much as Gordon Ramsey.
Pretty Little Liars (ABC Family) — Season finale. I saw an article that called this one of the summer’s breakout hits. Then I tried to imagine a world where I knew people who watched ABC Family, and shivered.
Rescue Me (FX) — Tommy wrestles with alcoholism.
Memphis Beat (TNT) — Dwight (Jason Lee) deals with a hostage situation by becoming a hostage. Aw, he’s doing it all wrong! You’re supposed to shoot the hostage!
I like Gordon Ramsey, not like I’d eat his asshole, or even bury my face in his sheperds pie, but Master Chef is the most overly produced overly dramatic fake fuck tear fest faggy shit ever, it’s cornier than my stool after a nice sheperds pie. I recreated my mothers recipe, whom tragically dies of a heart attack at 93 years of age, I took all dat wisdom and love she taught me and recreated her wonderful grilled cheese sandwich…..the crowd QUEEFS and tears from the Chefs. CONGRATULATIONS!
I think you would eat his asshole
You need to work in more Shepherd’s Pie references.
Only if he’d autograph the clean spot on my chefs apron afterwards
Now you’re thinking, “I hope that’s not Shepherd’s Pie in my knickers”.
I hope that’s just a melted snickers in my knickers not sheperds pie running down my thigh
Rubicon got a .2 by the way, it was viewed less than my youtube video of me doing impressions of Chrisotpher Walken, Al Pacino, Harry Caray and Cap Boso
That description of Rescue me could be used every week.
Best photoshop of the month.
Rob, I don’t think you saw what he did there.
I heard on Louie tonight that he would find humor in his crappy life.
Tia Carrare is making a guest appearance on Warehouse 13 tonight.
/big nerd, who is easily entertained
@ixos +1
Hell’s Kitchen is bomb.com