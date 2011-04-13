What’s on Tonight: ‘Happy Endings’

Happy Endings (ABC) — Series premiere. Starring Elisha Cuthbert and a new generation of Wayans (Damon Wayans Jr), this midseason replacement looks formulaic but charming. The promo for the pilot is embedded below, and while a lot of the jokes are easy, it also delivers some laughs.
Top Chef Masters (Bravo) — Christina Hendricks and husband Geoffrey Arend show up to give the celeb chefs their ’60s-themed challenge. You can also see Hendricks on an upcoming episode of “Body of Proof” with Dana Delany. There’s a video preview of that here, but be warned: she’s entirely too clothed.
Modern Family (ABC) — Seems like forever since we’ve gotten a new episode. The networks really need to re-think the way they construct seasons: right now, 22 or 24 episodes get spread across 35 or so weeks, with about half of the new material front-loaded on the schedule between September and December. That leaves spring a wasteland of re-runs until May sweeps. This is why people watch cable instead.
Law & Order: SVU/Breaking In (NBC/Fox) — These shows have nothing in common save aging hottie guest stars: Maria Bello on “SVU” and Alyssa Milano on Christian Slater’s new sitcom.
Criminal Minds (CBS) — Indianapolis Colts tight end Dallas Clark guest stars. I f*ckin’ hate that guy.
Stanley Cup Playoffs (Versus) — The quest to win the most vomited-in trophy in sports begins tonight.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Dax Shepard on Conan; Tracy Morgan on “The Daily Show”; Courteney Cox and Aziz Ansari on Letterman; Diane Lane on Leno; Eva Longoria on Kimmel; and Rosario Dawson on Lopez. Full listings at TV Squad.
Wasn’t Dax on Conan a month ago? Fuck. I hate you Dax.
Also, Modern Family blows. But I Sofia Vergara is a godsend.
Happy Endings does look sort of cute, but between a Wayans and that chick who (deservedly) got fired from SNL, I’m concerned.
Tonight Stacy Wilson vies to take over the coveted title of “unfunny on two networks” trophy, also known as the Harry Anderson Memorial Award.
Wake me when Community’s on.
Not a crumb left behind by that fatso Hendricks. Also Sepinwall shit all over that Happy Ending like a German masseuse
Matt, I am disappointed in you. No mention of Justified?
I had to scramble to make sure it was on tonight. Which it is.
What about your favorite show?
Happy Endings (ABC) — Series premiere. Starring Elisha Cuthbert…
They should have called this show “Sloppy Seconds.” Or else “Johnny Deformed.” Can’t really go wrong with that.
when you didn’t mention justified i was pissed it wouldn’t be on. now i just find out you forsook it? for shame.
Right there. Next to Cuthbert. That looks like Eliza Coupe, the hot really funny girl who’s had a number of bit roles on shows like Flight of the Conchords and Community and dumbass Scrubs’ even shittier final season…(checks imdb)…yes, yes it is. I am excited and ashamed, all at the same time.
Damn, I came to harass Uff about “forgetting” Justified, and a bunch of other assholes beat me to the punch. I hate you all.
“well now I.. do.. declare… I do not belieeeve.. you have… thoroughly read.. the listings..”
/southerners (on TV)
I’m justified in having a happy ending.
*sorry
I want to correct Lizards and say that it’s Casey Wilson, but I don’t want people to think that I give 2 shits about Casey Wilson. What to do?!
TV’s first gay “bro”.
Who fucking cares about Casey Wilson … they need more of the ma’am girl, aka Sasha Jackson. [www.imdb.com]
She’s the best thing to come out of Britain since those guys in red coats came over here for us to shoot.
You know, I read Chipmunk’s post there and considered ignoring the link entirely. After all, what do I care? But then I clicked it anyway, because … shut up.
My point is, I think I’m with him on this one.
ending always done
Bring back Justified.
No real comments on TV, but now I have a fear of German masseuses.
I did not have the promised Happy Ending. Made it harder to fall asleep.
Oh great, another sitcom that propogates the myth of the platonic guy/girl friendship. OTOH, I am glad to see hot Jo from Scrubs getting work.
I watched “Happy Endings” last night….
Fucking AWFUL…