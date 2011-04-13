What’s on Tonight: ‘Happy Endings’

Happy Endings (ABC) — Series premiere. Starring Elisha Cuthbert and a new generation of Wayans (Damon Wayans Jr), this midseason replacement looks formulaic but charming. The promo for the pilot is embedded below, and while a lot of the jokes are easy, it also delivers some laughs.

Top Chef Masters (Bravo) — Christina Hendricks and husband Geoffrey Arend show up to give the celeb chefs their ’60s-themed challenge. You can also see Hendricks on an upcoming episode of “Body of Proof” with Dana Delany. There’s a video preview of that here, but be warned: she’s entirely too clothed.

Modern Family (ABC) — Seems like forever since we’ve gotten a new episode. The networks really need to re-think the way they construct seasons: right now, 22 or 24 episodes get spread across 35 or so weeks, with about half of the new material front-loaded on the schedule between September and December. That leaves spring a wasteland of re-runs until May sweeps. This is why people watch cable instead.

Law & Order: SVU/Breaking In (NBC/Fox) — These shows have nothing in common save aging hottie guest stars: Maria Bello on “SVU” and Alyssa Milano on Christian Slater’s new sitcom.

Criminal Minds (CBS) — Indianapolis Colts tight end Dallas Clark guest stars. I f*ckin’ hate that guy.

Stanley Cup Playoffs (Versus) — The quest to win the most vomited-in trophy in sports begins tonight.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Dax Shepard on Conan; Tracy Morgan on “The Daily Show”; Courteney Cox and Aziz Ansari on Letterman; Diane Lane on Leno; Eva Longoria on Kimmel; and Rosario Dawson on Lopez. Full listings at TV Squad.