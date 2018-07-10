Hulu

Harlots (Hulu) – Season two of Harlots has all the things that made the first installment so decadent: lavish costumes, rich settings, a talented cast, and lots of sex. The show’s sophomore season follows the women of the brothel as they claim their place in society, fight to take down their enemies and make strained alliances with new characters. Oh, and Liv Tyler pops up at some point.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – More auditions tonight as the acts vie for the final Golden Buzzer.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – People try to guess the names of songs to win money and Jamie Foxx contemplates the life decisions that led him to this point.

The 100 (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – After Bellamy decided to poison his sister to save Clarke’s life, WonKru finds itself on the brink. Meanwhile, Murphy starts a fire in Eden, leading to catastrophic results.

The Bold Type (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Sutton decides to give Richard’s new girlfriend a makeover, and Jane take a freelance assignment that leads her to cross paths with Jacqueline.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – J and Smurf reach their breaking point as Lucy tasks Pope with investigating Baz’s murder, and Deran takes the reigns by planning the weed heist.

The Outpost (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – The premiere of this futuristic sci-fi series follows a young woman seeking revenge for the slaughter of her family. Talon, the last of an ancient race of people, travels to the outer realms to find the men responsible for the deaths in her village and ends up discovering a secret about her own destiny in tonight’s episode.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – The show looks back at the Middle Ages as Joan of Arc leads a rebellion, Genghis Khan rises to power, and Mansa Musa brings thousands of people on a pilgrimage to Mecca.

World of Dance (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – More qualifying rounds.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Denzel Washington, Bobcat Goldthwait, Dawes

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Will Arnett, Neve Campbell, Marcus Samuelsson

Conan: DJ Khaled, Twin Shadow