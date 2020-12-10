Haute Dog (HBO Max holiday special episode) — Dogs all dressed up and loving it means that one won’t be able to stop smiling while watching, and the head-to-tail dog grooming creative competition series is now doing the holiday thing. These dogs

House Of Ho (HBO Max series) — Inspired by Crazy Rich Asians, this reality series follows a wealthy Vietnamese-American family who lives in Houston and engages in mad power struggles from within their own ranks. In short, the adult children feel pressured to live up to their parents’ conquering of the American dream, but expect plenty of love and laughter along the way.

Station 19 (HBO Max original film) — Steven Soderbergh directs this comedy film that stars Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, Gemma Chan, and Lucas Hedges.

Alice in Borderland (Netflix series) — Based upon an original graphic novel by Haro Asu, this survival-thriller manga adaptation follows a group of friends who compete within dangerous games in an effort to survive. Usagi, a young woman who’s going it alone ends up transforming the life of Arisu, a video-game-obsessed dude who soon learn what it really means to live.

Station 19 (ABC, 8:00pm EST) — The firefighter drama’s dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in Seattle while attempting to diffuse a difficult domestic dispute while Travis copes with a family crisis, and Maya works on her relationship with Carina.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 9:00pm EST) — The new COVID-19 reality continues for the Grey Sloan crew as a surge of Covid-19 cases causes Bailey to panic over her relatives in a long-term care facility. Teddy’s also feeling frayed while Catherine must battle both Jackson and Richard at the same time.

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS, 10:00pm EST) — The U.S.S. Discovery wagers itself in an effort to shut down squabbles and fighting with the Klingons.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — James Corden, Fleet Foxes

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Emily Blunt, Kyle Chandler, Sturgill Simpson

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Bruce Springsteen, Mandy Moore

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Andrew Rannells

Euphoria Part 1: Rue (HBO Max early sneak peek) — Need a little Zendaya to tide you over before the show returns (at an undetermined date) for Season 2? The Emmy award winner returns for the first of two special episodes. This one officially lands on HBO on Sunday, but you can catch it early on Thursday night, only on HBO Max. Rue’s relapsing and ends up in a diner whilst contemplating life after Jules leaves her along at the train station following their winter formal.

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult Of Cults (HBO Max documentary series) — Way back in 1997, the Heaven’s Gate cult made headlines with a comet-chasing mass suicide that echoed Jonestown. However, this incident turned out to be the most voluminous suicide on U.S. soil and also involved 20 people’s disappearances. An alien-conspiracy theory and applesauce and disturbing infomercials soon surfaced, and this documentary series surfaces never-before-seen footage and first-person accounts to fill in blanks and add some UFO weirdness to the mix.