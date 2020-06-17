What’s On Tonight: It’s A Good Night To Revisit Some HBO Max Shows

Doom Patrol (HBO Max) — Look, we’re all hyped for another season of The Umbrella Academy and we should be. But if weird, wild, inventive takes on the superhero genre is your brand, you need to catch up on this DC property. It’s got a terrific cast — like Matt Bomer, Alan Tudyk, Brendan Fraser, Diane Guerrero terrific — and it follows another group of superpowered misfits reluctantly saving the world. Season two is set to drop next week so now’s the time to binge all of the WTF goodness of season one.

Search Party (HBO Max) — Speaking of really great shows that are hoping to reach a larger audience on HBO Max, this former TBS mystery-comedy series starring Alia Shawkat is also prepping to deliver its long-awaited third season. The show started out as a darkly comedic missing person’s case, with Shawkat’s Dory overly-concerned about the disappearance of a young woman she went to school with. She roped her group of self-absorbed, hopelessly out-of-touch friends in on the hunt and together, they’ve committed all kinds of crimes — think murder, hiding a body, another murder, and crashing a Kelly Clarkson-themed vigil. Maybe that last one’s not a crime, but it should be. In season three, Dory and her friends are put on trial for all their misbehaving and, if it’s possible, the show looks like it’s ramped up the funny and it’s leaning into its bizarre tone. Catch up with it before season two drops.

The 100 (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Octavia gets a not-so-warm-welcome to Bardo while Hope, Echo, and Gabriel carry out their rescue mission and Indra tries to manage rising tensions in Sanctum.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The show gives us a genre-bending look inside Phil Coulson’s head as he tries to put a plan in motion to end the chronicoms for good.