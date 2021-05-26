High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix series) — Food writer Stephen Satterfield takes a powerful voyage to discover the resourcefulness and straight-up artistry of the African American people. Satterfield draws upon knowledge from chefs, historians, and activists to do so, and the results are mouthwatering.

Crime Scene Kitchen (FOX, 9:00pm) — Joel McHale’s the host of this bizarro cooking-focused reality-competition show, which sees chef teams attempt to figure out what was baked after a dessert disappears, leaving only clues and ingredients in the aftermath.

Ghost Lab (Netflix film) — Two medical doctor BFFs witness a “ghost” while conducting a research experiment about life after death. This leads them down a rabbit hole of attempting to find a scientific explanation for what they’re seeing, and this obsession could have far-reaching implications for their friendship and beyond.

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Netflix film) — Soccer star Roberto Baggio and his infamous hairstyle get a deep dive here to celebrate two decades as a player following a difficult debut.

Kung Fu (CW, 8:00pm) — Nicky tries for distraction after receiving devastating news while Zhilan’s haunted by the past.

Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00pm) — Nancy has Everett in the crosshairs while Nick’s receiving upsetting news that complicates his hopeful opening of the youth center.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Will Arnett, Brockhampton

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Emily Blunt, Diego Boneta

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Sofia Vergara, Jack Antonoff, Bleachers

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Joel Edgerton, Donny Deutsch, Dodie

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Jonas Brothers, Leif Vollebekk

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 (Netflix series) — Alex Guzmán’s working hard to uncover the (fictional) Lazcano family’s darkest secrets, which might have something to do with his sister’s death. In the process, he unmasks Sara’s true nature that she kept hidden from almost everyone. Meanwhile, a mystery corpse is discovered buried in his patio, which doesn’t help the whole return-to-prison factor. To save himself, he must take on investigative hats to solve the title’s mystery.