Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix film) — The Ron Howard-directed film isn’t getting great reviews, but audiences can now have their say while watching Amy Adams and Glenn Close both transform themselves for an Appalachian-set drama. This film’s based upon J.D. Vance’s memoir of the same name, and the story follows how Vance, a Yale Law student, returns to his hometown for a family crisis. In the process, he’s dealing with high drama amid his mother’s addictive struggles. It’s a modern-day exploration of the American Dream as fueled by complex dynamics and a multigenerational take on the common-yet-somehow-uncommon journey that each family member faces in different ways.

Black Narcissus (FX, Hulu) — All three hour-long episodes of FX and the BBC’s miniseries (starring Gemma Arterton) are now available on Hulu. This is a more methodical and reflective version of the story than the 1947 film and revolves around a group of nuns, led by Sister Clodagh, who journey to a remote part of the Himalayas on a mission, only to set up camp in a structure that once housed a harem and contains mysteries that could awaken forbidden desires.

FBI (CBS, 9:00pm EST) — The team’s on the hunt for a serial killer of women, and Jubal may have found a connection to a closed case that could solve the new one.

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, 10:00pm EST) — A hacker-killer causes a car crash, which leads to all sorts of implications about technology, of course.

Big Sky (ABC, 10:00pm EST) — The new Ryan-Phillipe-starring series sees Cassie and Jenny searching for missing girls, and Ronald attempting to navigate a difficult relationship at home.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Barack Obama

Jimmy Kimmel Live — Kristen Stewart, Josh Duhamel, James Taylor

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Paul Bettany

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Amy Adams, Adam Davidson

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix film) — Everyone loves Dolly (who helped fund a promising COVID vaccine), so at least there’s one thing that you won’t be arguing about with your relatives (over Zoom) this holiday season. Featuring an album full of original Dolly music, this film (which co-stars Christine Baranski) revolves around how the coldest of hearts can melt in the face of family, love, and the enduring Christmas spirit of a small town.