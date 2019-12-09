What’s On Tonight: HBO’s ‘His Dark Materials’ Preps For War

If nothing in this listing fits your mood tonight, please check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

His Dark Materials (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Lyra uncovers some terrible truths about The Station and the experiments happening to the children held captive there. As she fights to free them, she’s forced to face Mrs. Coulter once again.

Batwoman (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Kate and Kara go in search of Bruce Wayne while the group uses Ray’s invention to recruit new heroes to help save the universe.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Season four kicks off with a holiday-themed competition between three groups of contestants.

The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — We’re introduced to a handful of new families who defy the laws of energy consumption in the name of Christmas.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Dave tries to coax his son away from his devices when Gemma goes on a work retreat and Calvin reluctantly agrees to let Marty create a website for his business.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Bob must gain the confidence to fight for Abishola when she goes on another date with Chukwuemeka.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The Pierce family must band together to fight to save Jennifer’s life.

The Moodys (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The Moody caroling tradition is put in jeopardy when a surprise guest tags along and both Sean Sr. and Sean Jr. defend their territory when a new business comes to town.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jack Black, Michelle Wolf, Allen Stone

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Timothée Chalamet, Ashley Graham, Bong Joon Ho, Summer Walker

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Saoirse Ronan, Tom Brokaw

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Quentin Tarantino, Aisling Bea, Michael Lewis, Coady Willis

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Billie Eilish, Ali Wong, guest host Alicia Keys

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Tony Shalhoub, Ne-Yo

Conan: Laurence Fishburne