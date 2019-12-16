His Dark Materials (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Lyra uses her wits and knack for deceiving to weasel her way out of a sticky situation involving some angry bears as Mrs. Coulter prepares to face off against Lord Asriel.

Jimmy Kimmel Live After Darth: A Star Wars Special (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Jimmy welcomes Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director JJ Abrams and cast members Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Kelly Marie Tran, and Keri Russell to chat about the triology’s final installment.

Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos – Holidays 2019 (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) Nick Cannon takes a break from his rap feud with Eminem to spotlight the most unbelievable viral videos with a holiday theme.

The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — More families compete for the show’s cash prize by erecting elaborate light displays to celebrate the holidays.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Tina injects a bit of nostalgia in the neighborhood’s holiday celebrations as Calvin and Dave team up to recover Grover’s stolen gift.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Abishola catches Kemi in a lie, putting their friendship in jeopardy as Bob, Douglas, and Christina try to get Dottie to make a will.

All Rise (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Lola doesn’t get to enjoy the Christmas spirit for long when she’s forced to defend herself before the Commission on Judicial Performance after a complaint is made against her.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Michael B. Jordan, Sam Heughan, Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Aaron Paul, Idina Menzel

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Rep. Adam Schiff, Bowen Yang, Tyler Childers

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Taraji P. Henson, Lil Nas X, guest host Chance the Rapper

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Daisy Ridley

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Dan Soder

Conan: Ron Funches