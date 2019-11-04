What’s On Tonight: ‘His Dark Materials’ Brings Us Another HBO Fantasy Epic

His Dark Materials (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — HBO gives Philip Pullman’s fantasy series the TV treatment with this epic starring James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Dafne Keen. Keen plays Lyra, a young girl with a sense of destiny about her who goes on a quest to rescue her friend Roger, who’s taken by a mysterious group intent on experimenting on children. McAvoy plays her adventuring uncle, Lord Asriel, while Wilson plays an enigmatic scholar named Mrs. Coulter, and Miranda mans an airship. There are also talking armored bears, rips in space-time, and so many Zeppelins.

9-1-1 (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — A murder weapon from a case in Athena’s past surfaces, sparking a walk down memory lane where we see how she came to join the LAPD.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Calvin and Tina celebrate a milestone anniversary with a little help from Dave and Gemma, who are determined to throw the Butlers the wedding they didn’t get to have the first time around.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Bob hires Abishola to provide Dottie with in-home care, but Dottie takes her frustrations over being ill out on the good-natured nurse.

All Rise (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Things get awkward when Mark must cross-examine Lola’s mother when she’s called as a character witness.

Prodigal Son (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Ainsley’s interview with Martin takes a shocking turn as Bright tries to survive a shootout while combing through a junkyard for clues to his past.

Catherine the Great (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — Catherine and Potemkin hit a rough patch in their romance when Potemkin enacts his plans for expansion.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Claire spirals as her self-destructive tendencies begin to affect her work, and Shaun alienates a nurse during his first solo surgery, putting his residency at risk.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Sterling K. Brown, Luke Combs

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Chris Evans, Naomi Scott, EarthGang

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Tim McGraw, Sen. Sherrod Brown

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Gloria Steinem, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Brendan Buckley

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Jessica Biel, Natasha Lyonne, Chris Garcia

A Little Late With Lily Singh: Lake Bell, Jason Clarke

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Colson Whitehead

Conan: Matt Damon