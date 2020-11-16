His Dark Materials (HBO, 9:00pm EST) — The Dust-filled fantasy series returns with Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) digging into the secrets of a new world. Meanwhile, the Magisterium’s looking to clean up the past, and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Lee Scoresby strikes out upon a new mission. There’s not as much polar-bear action this time around, but this Season 2’s a more grown-up ride.

Industry (HBO, 10:00pm EST) — The Succession-esque series about a younger crowd picks up with Pierpoint attempting to boost morale with a celebration dinner. However, Harper’s on edge, Kenny is drunken and irate, and Gus is alienating loads of people, all of which promises to ignite more drama in the London investment landscape.

Filthy Rich (FOX, 9:00pm EST) — Tensions hit an all-time high for the Monreaux family in conjunction with Antonio’s huge fight and Rose running into her ex-flame. Elsewhere, Becky’s questioning her own relationship, and unanswered questions abound throughout all dynamics.

The Crown: Season 4 (Netflix series, Sunday) — The jewel of Netflix finally sh*ts all over the fairy tale while the cracks begin to appear for the Windsor family and on Downing Street. In other words, welcome to the era of Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) and Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), neither of whom fit in with the long-standing, carefully-crafted veneer that they experience in their dealings with the royal family. Things get dark while remaining glitzy, and the show does not shy away from what made the Iron Lady such a deeply unpopular figure.

The Mandalorian: Chapter 11 (Disney+ series) — This week, the Baby Yoda star vehicle reveals why Pedro Pascal barely appears helmet-less, although the whole egg-genocide thing is still rattling fans to the core. For kicks, we ranked Cobb Vanth actor Timothy Olyphant in his lawman roles, including his turn as the galaxy’s coolest marshal.