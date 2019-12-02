His Dark Materials (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Lyra and Iorek go on a mission to investigate an abandoned fishing village and discover a terrible truth while the rest of the Gyptians continue their search for The Station and the missing children.

9-1-1 (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Bobby gets some shocking news, and Maddie confronts her past as the rest of the 118 team respond to some holiday emergencies including a deranged shopper and a luggage handler who has an accident on the tarmac.

All American (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Spencer struggles to get excited about his impressive ranking, so Layla gives him some advice that ultimately backfires.

The Great Christmas Light Fightt (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Season seven of this truly bonkers Christmas competition kicks off with four new families testing the limits of electrical engineering and the human capacity to withstand high wattage holiday displays for the chance at $50,000 payday.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Tobias continues to manipulate Lynn while Jefferson has his hands full dealing with the ASA.

Prodigal Son (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The holidays at the Whitman home are anything but jolly, and a fight with Ainsley forces Jessica to take matters into her own hands. Meanwhile, Malcolm disobeys orders by continuing to investigate the Junkyard Killer’s ties to his father with the help of an ex-detective who previously worked the case.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Dr. Shaun Murphy visits his father on his deathbed, and the reunion reveals some hard truths while Claire faces her mental health struggles head on, and the rest of the doctors operate on an NFL player with a severe spinal injury.

Making It (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman return for another round of competitive crafting. First up is a Fast Craft that requires contestants to make a replica of themselves before a Master Craft challenge that asks them to recreate a favorite childhood toy.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: James Corden, Mena Massoud, Brad Paisley, Ozuna

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: John Mulaney, Karlie Kloss, Solange

Conan: Adam Scott