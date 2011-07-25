What’s on Tonight: Hitler!

Hitler’s Suicide Ship (National Geographic) — Now that History has abandoned its 24/7 Hitler coverage, NatGeo steps in with this special, followed by Hunting Hitler’s Generals. Hmmmm… sounds good, but is there Hitler-punching?
Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition (ABC) — Season finale. Chris tries to whip a super-fat mom (445 pounds) into shape for the Disneyland Marathon. No other marathon would do, because no other marathon advertises the properties of ABC’s owners.
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (Travel) — Bourdain goes to Naples, where I can only hope that everyone he meets speaks in stereotypically broken English. “Antonio! Come-a eat-a dis pizza pie!”
Warehouse 13/Alphas (Syfy) — Some geek-ass commenter always chimes in with the Syfy shows when I don’t mention them. So here they are.
The Bachelorette (ABC) — Last week, Ashley eliminated Ames, the guy who was CLEARLY gay. Yes, I watched it with my girlfriend. And as much of a time-wasting farce as the “Bachelor/Bachelorette” franchise is, I actually kind of enjoy watching it if I have an audience to hear me make fun of the show. Because it’s all about me.
The cat is a nice touch.
Eureka is also new on SyFy tonight.
/geek-ass commenter
for being the most powerful man in Germany, you’d thinl he’d be surrounded by better looking women at the time…
My grandmother had a cat with a mustache like who she called Adolf. You don’t want to know what she called her black cat.
Hitler liked the fuggos.
C’mon now, Hitler’s body position says whoever was pimping for him is on their way to the Eastern Front.
I feel like the History Channel and NatGeo are sending the wrong message – Try and wipe the Jews off the planet and you’ll get your own show! Of course, they’d probably get out bid by ABC.
DON’T FORGET PROOOOOOOO WRESTLING!
You know with this Hilter guy, the more I learn about him the more I don’t care for him.
Awwww. Look at him. Hitler’s such a shy, bashful dude, soft spoken and unsure of himself around the ladies. What a nut! If he’d just shown a little backbone he could have been famous for something. I wonder whatever happened to that guy…