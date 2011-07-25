What’s on Tonight: Hitler!

Hitler’s Suicide Ship (National Geographic) — Now that History has abandoned its 24/7 Hitler coverage, NatGeo steps in with this special, followed by Hunting Hitler’s Generals. Hmmmm… sounds good, but is there Hitler-punching?

Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition (ABC) — Season finale. Chris tries to whip a super-fat mom (445 pounds) into shape for the Disneyland Marathon. No other marathon would do, because no other marathon advertises the properties of ABC’s owners.

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (Travel) — Bourdain goes to Naples, where I can only hope that everyone he meets speaks in stereotypically broken English. “Antonio! Come-a eat-a dis pizza pie!”

Warehouse 13/Alphas (Syfy) — Some geek-ass commenter always chimes in with the Syfy shows when I don’t mention them. So here they are.

The Bachelorette (ABC) — Last week, Ashley eliminated Ames, the guy who was CLEARLY gay. Yes, I watched it with my girlfriend. And as much of a time-wasting farce as the “Bachelor/Bachelorette” franchise is, I actually kind of enjoy watching it if I have an audience to hear me make fun of the show. Because it’s all about me.