What’s On Tonight: ‘Holidate’ Launches The Netflix Holiday Season

Holidate (Netflix film) — Here we go, everyone. The holiday season has officially begun, according to Netflix, which drops a romantic comedy starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey. Both their characters loathe the holidays, including family gatherings and friend-loaded celebrations, so despite being strangers, they make a pact to do the “holidate” thing with each other for a full year. Because this is a romcom, they will obviously vow to never have romantic feelings for each other, but you know how that always ends, right? Oh, let’s just embrace the clichés, already. It’s 2020.

Devils (CW, 8:00pm EST) — The Irish crisis leads to conflict between Massimo and his traders. Meanwhile, Dominic’s trap is causing chaos, and Vicky’s doing some interrogating while Massimo’s all upset about a promotion. Whew.

Coroner (CW, 9:00pm EST) — Two grisly suburbian deaths torment Jenny, and an unreliable witness isn’t helping matters at all.

Archer (FXX, 10:00pm EST) — Antarctica is the chosen destination for Archer and the gang to tackle a murder mystery, which ends up doing international.

In case you need some Adam Sandler in your life before Halloween:

Hubie Halloween (Netflix film) — This movie might be wonderfully funny escapism for you, or it might be Adam Sandler’s revenge for not receiving an Oscar nomination for Uncut Gems. Perhaps it can be both things? Regardless of intent from the Sandman, settle in for the latest Happy Madison production, which follows Sandler’s Hubie Dubois, a Halloween safety crusader who gets sucked into a murder mystery. Kevin James and Kenan Thompson play cops, and more co-stars include Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi, and Maya Rudolph.