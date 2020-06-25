If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Athlete A (Netflix documentary) — This film digs into the claims of abuse at USA Gymnastics through the eyes of The Indianapolis Star reporters. It’s heavy stuff but a valuable watch to expose the culture of cruelty that persevered through the elite-level gymnastics system for far too long.

Home Game (Netflix series) — On a brighter note, this series will explore unusual and extreme sporting traditions across the globe, including roller derby and… voodoo wrestling?

Burden Of Truth (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Joanna’s not thrilled about helping out with a class-action suit, but it’s probably worth it, right? Billy might be able to save the day with help from his dad.

In The Dark (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The stakes are high for the whole group with fallout over Nia’s supply complicating matters for everyone.

Blindspot (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — This crazy tattoo show’s now taking on a high-stakes undercover mission, and Madeline’s son will hopefully be intercepted, but an old ally is on the way? Hmm.

Cake (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — Two Aussie brothers experience love, life, and humanity while leading a dangerous mission against man’s eldest enemy.

